'I don't want to jump too early into elite' - Zoe Bäckstedt explains decision to compete for under-23 title at Cyclo-cross World Championships

Defending champion Bäckstedt plans to remain under-23 'this year and next year'

Zoe Backstedt pictured in action during the women&#039;s elite race at the World Cup cyclocross cycling event in Zonhoven on Sunday 22 December 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Twenty-year-old Zoe Bäckstedt has said she wants to continue enjoying competing in the under-23 ranks before stepping up to the elites at the UCI World Cyclo-cross Championships.

The Brit, the current under-23 world champion, will defend her title this Sunday at the event in Liévin, France.

