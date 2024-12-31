30-minutes a day indoors to winning a pro race: Zoe Bäckstedt's on her 2024 comeback and beyond

The youngest member of the storied racing family talks about her first pro victory and juggling the demands of road and cross

Zoe Backstedt
Features

This season, 20-year-old Zoe Bäckstedt took her first pro win, at the Simac Ladies Tour - where she also finished third on the GC. Now, she's into the cyclocross season, where she holds the rainbow stripes of the Under-23 World Champion.

But the outcome could have been so different, with a summer of illness keeping her off the bike. Cycling Weekly caught up with the Canyon-SRAM rider before the muddy-season kick off, to find out about how she made her 2024 season comeback possible.

