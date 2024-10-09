'I had my dad in the car behind me' - Zoe Bäckstedt takes special first pro win

20-year-old Brit claims victory over time trial specialists at Simac Ladies Tour

Zoe Bäckstedt during a time trial at the Simac Ladies Tour 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Few riders – perhaps only one – can say their parent called them home for their first professional victory. On Tuesday afternoon, that honour fell on Zoe Bäckstedt, as she time trialled to a milestone win at the Simac Ladies Tour, while her father, Magnus, gave her instructions in her ear.

The 20-year-old won the 10.1km opening stage against the clock in Gennep, Netherlands, beating time trial specialists like Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek), Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and Chloé Dygert (Canyon-Sram).

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.

