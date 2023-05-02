Ford RideLondon Classique 2023
Everything you need to know about the UK's only Women's WorldTour race in 2023
Where: Essex and London, United Kingdom
When: 26-28 May 2023
Distance: 378.8km
Rank: UCI Women's WorldTour
Ford RideLondon Classique 2023 Race Information
The RideLondon Classique, sponsored by US car brand Ford, is a three-stage race taking place on the final weekend of May.
For 2023, it is the only UK event on the UCI Women's WorldTour, the highest tier of professional racing, following the hiatus of the Women's Tour.
The race first appeared on the calendar in 2013 and ran for three years as the Grand-Prix, a one-day circuit race in central London. In 2016, it was renamed the Classique and upgraded to Women's WorldTour status.
The event did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic, but returned in 2022, expanded to three days. Lorena Wiebes, then of Team DSM, completed a clean sweep of the stages, to earn her second RideLondon title.
The Classique takes place in tandem with London's largest annual cycling festival, RideLondon, which includes the RideLondon-Essex 100-mile sportive.
There also used to be a one-day men's race, the London-Surrey Classic, which was cancelled during the pandemic and did not return to the calendar.
Ford RideLondon Classique 2023 Route
The route for the 2023 Ford RideLondon Classique counts 378.8km across three days, with the opening two stages taking place in Essex, before the race closes in London.
Stage one traces the northern county line of Essex, with undulating roads between Saffron Walden and Colchester. On stage two, the peloton will head to the coast, starting and ending in the town of Maldon, where three laps of a finishing circuit promise fast racing.
The third and final stage provides a nod to the previous iterations of RideLondon, offering a circuit race in central London. The riders will pass landmarks such as St Paul's Cathedral, Trafalgar Square and Piccadilly Circus, before the curtain closes on the Mall.
Stage details:
26 May - Stage one - Saffron Walden > Colchester (149.7km)
27 May - Stage two - Maldon > Maldon (137.1km)
28 May - Stage three London > London (92km)
Previous winners of the Ford RideLondon Classique
2022 - Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM)
2021 - Race not held due to Covid pandemic
2020 - Race not held due to Covid pandemic
2019 - Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg)
2018 - Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5)
2017 - Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb)
2016 - Kirsten Wild (Team Hitec Products)
2015 - Barbara Guarischi (Velocio-Sram)
2014 - Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda)
2013 - Laura Trott (Wiggle Honda)
Ford RideLondon Classique list of teams
Nineteen teams of six riders will take part in the 2023 Ford RideLondon Classique, including nine ranked at WorldTour level, and 10 at Continental level.
This means that six WorldTour teams have opted to skip the race, with SD Worx, Jayco AlUla and Movistar among the absentees.
There will be three British teams on the start line: AWOL O'Shea, DAS-Handsling Bikes and Lifeplus Wahoo.
Below is the full list of teams:
AWOL O'Shea
Bepink
Canyon-Sram
CERATIZIT-WNT Pro Cycling
Cofidis
DAS-Handsling Bikes
FDJ-Suez
Israel Premier Tech Roland
Lifeplus Wahoo
Liv Racing TeqFind
Parkhotel Valkenburg
St Michel - Mavic - Auber93
Team Coop-Hitec Products
Team DSM
Team Jumbo-Visma
Trek-Segafredo
Torelli
UAE Team ADQ
Uno-X Pro Cycling
Official Race Links
Ford RideLondon Classique official website (opens in new tab)
Ford RideLondon Classique Twitter page (opens in new tab)
