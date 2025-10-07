2025 Cycling Weekly awards - nominate your club or a local volunteer for this year's awards!

Cycling Weekly is once again looking for the cycling clubs and individuals across the UK that make the cycling scene what it is. Every year we present a Local Hero and Club of the Year award to the people nominated by you. This is your chance to get the recognition for the hardworking people who provide you and your local scene with the opportunities to ride.

The Local hero award goes to the individuals who have given up their time so that others can ride or race. Previous winners have ranged from event promoters to marshals, coaches, club officials and custodians of the record books. All have one thing in common, they're dedicated to their local scene, and revered by those around them.

If you know someone who deserves this accolade, you can nominate them via this form. It'll take just a few minutes to fill out and, if they win, they'll be featured in our special awards issue in December.

2023 winners of Club of the Year were the Cowley Road Condors (Image credit: Oxford Atelier)

Our Club of the Year title has been awarded to the groups who are more than just a cycling club. They're a focal point of their local cycling scene and a part of their local community. All clubs have demonstrated a passion for getting people on bikes or developing raw talent into polished racers. Their members go above and beyond to grow the club and give people more chances to ride, maybe through regular club rides, organised events, coaching sessions or more.

If you and your club mates want to nominate your club, please fill in this form and tell us what the club does, and why you think it deserves to win the award. Please only do one entry per club, if there are multiple entries we will judge the club on the best one.

>>> Nominate your Local Hero

>>> Nominate your Club of the Year

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The winners will be announced in Cycling Weekly magazine's awards issue that goes on sale on December 4. If you fill out a form, we may contact you to get further information on your nominee(s). Entries close October 24.