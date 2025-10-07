2025 Cycling Weekly awards - nominate your club or a local volunteer for this year's awards!

Tell us about the people who go the extra mile to make your cycling scene what it is.

Cycling Weekly is once again looking for the cycling clubs and individuals across the UK that make the cycling scene what it is. Every year we present a Local Hero and Club of the Year award to the people nominated by you. This is your chance to get the recognition for the hardworking people who provide you and your local scene with the opportunities to ride.

The Local hero award goes to the individuals who have given up their time so that others can ride or race. Previous winners have ranged from event promoters to marshals, coaches, club officials and custodians of the record books. All have one thing in common, they're dedicated to their local scene, and revered by those around them.

2023 Cycling Weekly club of the year Cowley Road Condors

2023 winners of Club of the Year were the Cowley Road Condors

(Image credit: Oxford Atelier)

Our Club of the Year title has been awarded to the groups who are more than just a cycling club. They're a focal point of their local cycling scene and a part of their local community. All clubs have demonstrated a passion for getting people on bikes or developing raw talent into polished racers. Their members go above and beyond to grow the club and give people more chances to ride, maybe through regular club rides, organised events, coaching sessions or more.

If you and your club mates want to nominate your club, please fill in this form and tell us what the club does, and why you think it deserves to win the award. Please only do one entry per club, if there are multiple entries we will judge the club on the best one.

>>> Nominate your Local Hero

>>> Nominate your Club of the Year

The winners will be announced in Cycling Weekly magazine's awards issue that goes on sale on December 4. If you fill out a form, we may contact you to get further information on your nominee(s). Entries close October 24.

Previous winners

Year

Local Hero

Club of the Year

2024

Roland Bell

Peebles CC

2023

Sharon Dyson

Cowley Road Condors

2022

Bridget & Ian Boon

Halesowen ACC

2021

Chris Jones

Falkirk Junior Bike Club

2020

Phil Wright

Ilkeston CC

2019

Dot Tilbury

Poole Wheelers

2018

Peter Harrison

Otley CC

