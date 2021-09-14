Cycling Weekly awards - nominate your indoor inspiration
We're looking for the rider who has taken indoor training and racing to the next level. Who would you nominate?
We've teamed up with Zwift to find the person who has taken indoor riding to the next level and recognise their achievements with this brand new award.
This could be anyone from a coach to a ride leader, an e-race team captain or just a club-mate who inspires you to take the turbo, put yourself through your paces and improve your fitness.
>>>> Nominate your indoor inspiration here!
If you know someone who inspires you to train harder on your turbo or encourages you to get up early and ride before work on those days when you really don't want to, now is your chance to get them some recognition.
Maybe they run popular group rides online. The sort of rider who you can guarantee will be there each week, giving out Ride Ons or just encouraging others to get on their turbos and ride.
We all know someone like this. Perhaps they're the heart and sole of your riding What's App group, messaging everyone with instructions, inspirational quotes, or just plain nagging them to ride.
However they do it, if they've helped you boost your ftp, now is the time to let us know. Fill out this form with a few basic details and we'll select the best stories and put forward those individuals to our panel of judges.
