Nominate your 2021 local hero
Nominate the person who makes your local cycling scene tick for our 2021 award
As part of our award celebrations we are once again looking for British cycling's local hero. That’s someone who is integral to their local cycling scene, giving their time and energy to allow, encourage and inspire others to ride their bikes.
This encapsulates everything from beginner sessions to guided rides, coaching and organisation of local and elite events.
>>>> Nominate your local hero now!
A local hero is someone who makes grass roots sport tick in their area, the sort of person who seems to be at every event and who everyone knows or relies on to get things done. They often do it for the love of the sport, not for payment and often without the recognition they deserve.
Let us know who you think should be put forward for this award via this online form.
Previous winners
