Sir Bradley Wiggins honours local hero Peter Harrison at Cycling Weekly awards

Britain’s first Tour de France winner was on hand to thank a cycling star

Sir Bradley Wiggins has honoured local hero Peter Harrison at the inaugural Cycling Weekly Awards in association with Garmin.

Cycling Weekly is proud to honour Peter, the winner of the Local Hero Award in association with Freewheel.

Peter said: “My mantra has always been put more back into your sport than you take out. That’s something I will continue to do as long as my body holds out.”

Wiggins, Britain’s first Tour de France winner, presented Peter with his award to thank him for his long-standing commitment to cycling.

Peter started cycling at the age of 15, when he joined the Gosforth Road Club.

He raced until his mid-30s but his involvement in the sport didn’t end there.

Sitting on regional and national boards, growing his club from a membership of one and working as a technical consultant with the British team, Peter consistently show his dedication to the sport.

He was recognised at the first Cycling Weekly Awards in association with Garmin, held at the prestigious 8 Northumberland House in central London on Wednesday night.

A total of 10 winners were crowned on the night, which was established to honour the people at the heart of the sport, from pro riders, clubs, volunteers and charity fundraisers.