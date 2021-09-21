CW Awards: Last chance to nominate those who have helped and inspired in 2021

Nominations for our three reader-based awards will close this Friday, meaning you have just a few days to tell us about a club or person that has inspired your riding. Our Club of The Year category is always hotly contested, and this year is no different. But it's not too late to tell us about your club, and why you think they're the best in Britain.

Your club might be producing a string of talented young riders, getting more people out on their bikes or tackling the lack of diversity that the sport suffers from. Whatever they do, tell us about it via this form and they could be in line for a fantastic prize from award sponsors Santini. The winning club will get a kit bundle direct from the company's HQ in northern Italy. See details below.

We'll also be recognising the hard work of local volunteers with our Local Hero award. Previous winners include race promoter Peter Harrison, Isle of Man cycling linchpin Dot Tilbury, and Herne Hill's Phil Wright. Like so many people up and down the country, Peter, Dot and Phil have poured their heart and soul in to their local cycling scenes and helped get other people riding and racing their bikes.

As racing has struggled to get back up and running after a year-and-a-half of lockdowns and uncertainty, the work of volunteers is as crucial now as it's ever been. If you know someone who does the same in your area, nominate them here, letting us know about the great work they do.

Finally our brand new category - Indoor inspiration. With so much of our riding moving indoors through lockdown, we've teamed up with Zwift to find the people who have inspired you to hit those turbo sessions harder than ever. The friend or club mate whose enthusiasm has had a direct effect on your fitness be it through encouragement, nagging or a bit of friendly rivalry.

Each year these awards bring our the most inspiring stories from across the British cycling scene, but we need your help to find the people who deserve the recognition. Nominate now and be part of our 2021 celebrations.

>> Nominate your club for 2021 Club of the Year, s/b Santini

>> Nominate someone for the 2021 Local Hero award, s/b Lezyne

>> Nominate your indoor inspiration, s/b Zwift

Our club of the year sponsor – Santini Custom – has put together the following prize package for the winning club:

Pro Tour Team experience for 15 club members including:

- Eco Sleek Race jersey and Chrome endurance Bib shorts (as worn by Santini’s WorldTour Teams) for 15 members

- Unique FOC Design with Santini head designer

- Team Featured in Santini social media

- 10% discount on all future club kit orders for six months