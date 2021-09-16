Cycling Weekly Awards 2021

NOMINATION DEADLINE EXTENDED: The deadline for entries for three of our awards has been extended. See below for full details.

Incredible comebacks, stunning pro debuts and an Olympic Games like no other, the 2021 cycling season produced emotion and action like never before. On the domestic scene it was a case of waiting. Waiting to be given the all clear, for events to restart and for everyone to get back to what they love doing.

Slowly but surely races came back online in the UK as not only riders, teams and sponsors craved a return to action, but organisers, volunteers and even the towns and councils where the events are held.

The hard work and dedication of organisers to jump back in after all this time and commit to putting on races is every bit as impressive as Mark Cavendish’s comeback at the Tour de France. And the satisfaction for those volunteers in getting the job done will be every bit as enjoyable as watching the British team win medal after medal in Tokyo.

Soon it will be time to reward all these achievements, recognise all that hard work, and celebrate the fact that people at all levels of the sport have shown a resilience and determination to get the sport quickly back up and running.

Now it's time for you to get involved by nominating the clubs and people who you think should be recognised. We want you to put forward either your club, a hard-working volunteer or an inspiring individual (or all three) for a CW award.

This year's awards are supported by our friends at Zwift along with Lezyne and Santini Custom.

2021 award categories

