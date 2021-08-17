Does your cycling club have what it takes to be named club of the year?

Once again we're looking for the best cycling club in Britain. If you think your club has what it takes to win the 2021 award now is your chance to tell us why.

Fill out this form to nominate your club and be automatically entered for the award that comes with a special prize from our friends at Santini custom clothing.

To earn the crown of Cycling Weekly's club of the year, you’ll need to demonstrate how your club goes the extra mile. Not just for the members, but in attracting new members and for the local community.

>>>>Fill out this form to enter your Club for the 2021 award

This award won’t go to the most successful club in terms of churning out winners, but to the club that runs events for their members and the wider cycling community with open events that support cycling scene (both racing and riding) in their area.

We’ll be looking for examples of how a club has connected its members, been a part of their community and improved the cycling scene in their area.

Although big, thriving clubs are undoubtedly doing something right, it’s not just about having lots of members, but having a diverse membership and providing support and opportunities for everyone.

You have until September 17 to nominate your club. Winners will be announced at the end of the year.

>>>> Nominate your club now!

NB: We’re looking for one entry per club. If you want to nominate your club please get together with your clubmates and discuss the entry. We’ll put forward a club on the strength of just one nomination, rather than the number of nominations they receive.

Previous winners

2020 Ilkeston CC

2019 Poole Wheelers

2018 Otley CC