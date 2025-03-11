'This is about more than sport' - British Cycling launches four-year strategy to transform the country through bikes

British Cycling has today launched a four-year plan which aims to "reinforce Britain’s position as a world-leading cycling nation" while also "delivering an unprecedented contribution to society, health, and the economy".

The plan, announced on Tuesday morning, includes the rollout of a new social impact programme to get people into cycling, the launch of a new charitable foundation - The BC Foundation, with Ed Clancy as the managing director - and continuing current goals like modernising the sport, and expanding the City Academies and Hubs initiative.

These plans have all be set in motion because of inequality baked into cycling in the UK; BC's research shows that children from disadvantaged communities are a third less likely to enjoy cycling than those from wealthier backgrounds.

BC CEO Jon Dutton said: "Cycling has the power to transform lives, yet too many people face stubborn barriers to getting on a bike. Whether for transport, leisure, or sport, everyone should have the opportunity to ride - regardless of their background or circumstances.

“Right now, our research shows that hundreds of thousands of children who want to ride simply don’t have access – we must change that as part of our wider commitment to breaking down barriers for all. This is about more than sport. It’s about tackling the UK’s health, wealth, and social inequalities head-on, ensuring that cycling is a force for good in every community."

The three goals of the new strategy are: "to support and grow the sport", which means making cycling more inclusive; "to lead on the world stage", and "to drive social impact" - tackling inequality and helping people live healthier, happier and more active lives through cycling.

(Image credit: British Cycling)

BC says that 16.5 million people ride regularly in the UK, and that it wants to "support, inspire and grow" the cycling community. The strategy document also lays out BC's guiding principles - to be financially sustainable, relevant to all, ahead of the curve, and prepared to innovate. Its values are written out as: inclusivity, accountability, excellence, teamwork and integrity.

"Through our planned charitable arm, social impact programme and participation initiatives, we will strive to deliver a generational shift in access to cycling," Dutton added. "We are ready to drive this change, and we call on partners from across sport, government, and business to join us in making it happen."

The strategy has the support of the government, with the Minister for Sport, Media, Civil Society and Youth, Stephanie Peacock, saying that they "look forward to working with British Cycling to make it a reality".

"We know that increasing physical activity is one of the most powerful ways to reduce NHS pressures, enhance wellbeing and support our overall health mission," she said. "British Cycling’s commitment to making cycling more accessible, particularly for children and disadvantaged communities, will help us towards a healthier and more active Britain."

The chair of British Cycling, Frank Slevin, added: "We are fully supportive of the executive team, and together we seek to build on the significant progress we have made in the recent past. We look forward to supporting and most importantly delivering against our ambition which will see more people experience the joy of cycling and have an unprecedented impact on communities across the country."