'This is about more than sport' - British Cycling launches four-year strategy to transform the country through bikes

UK governing body aims to "support and grow" cycling, to "lead on the world stage", and to "drive social impact"

SWpix.com
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Adam Becket
By
published

British Cycling has today launched a four-year plan which aims to "reinforce Britain’s position as a world-leading cycling nation" while also "delivering an unprecedented contribution to society, health, and the economy".

The plan, announced on Tuesday morning, includes the rollout of a new social impact programme to get people into cycling, the launch of a new charitable foundation - The BC Foundation, with Ed Clancy as the managing director - and continuing current goals like modernising the sport, and expanding the City Academies and Hubs initiative.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest