'The future is bright': British Cycling CEO praises homegrown talent at Tour of Britain

Four Brits currently make up the top four in the general classification going into the race's final weekend

Joe Blackmore leading Stevie Williams up Saltburn Bank
Joe Blackmore leads Stevie Williams up Saltburn Bank
Tom Thewlis
British Cycling CEO Jon Dutton believes the talent pool of young, homegrown riders is only set to get bigger in the years ahead, as the likes of Stevie Williams, Joe Blackmore and Oscar Onley shine at the Tour of Britain Men.

Going into the final weekend of the six-day race, the top four riders in the general classification all hail from the UK. Welshman Williams leads the overall standings, followed by Onley, Mark Donovan and rising star Blackmore, the winner of this year’s Tour de l’Avenir. Twenty-two-year-old Louis Sutton, riding of the Great Britain Cycling Team is in sixth, meaning that GB has five riders in the top 10 alone. 

