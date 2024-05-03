Joe Blackmore, young British winning machine, promoted to senior Israel-Premier Tech team early
Winner of Liège-Bastogne-Liège U23 and three stage races moves up to ProTeam months early
Joseph Blackmore, the young British winning machine, is to step up to Israel-Premier Tech's (IPT) ProTeam eight months early, after the retirement of Rick Zabel opened up a spot in the senior squad.
The 21-year-old, who only joined the Israel-Premier Tech Academy at the start of this year, burst into the wider consciousness with overall victory at the Tour du Rwanda in February.
The young man from south London followed this up with overall wins at the Tour de Taiwan and Circuit des Ardennes – taking a handful of stages and podiums along the way too - before he won Liège-Bastogne-Liège U23 last month, after coming fourth at the elite version of Brabantse Pijl. It means he has won seven races in just four months.
"We are excited to welcome Joe to Israel–Premier Tech earlier than originally planned," Kjell Carlström, Israel-Premier Tech's general manager said. "When a spot in our ProTeam became available, it made sense to bring Joe up already to give him the chance to race at the WorldTour level, where we believe he will excel.
"He has enjoyed a fantastic start to his season and we are looking forward to seeing what he can do with us. Joe was already scheduled to race Tro-Bro Léon with IPT this Sunday so he will now line up as a ProTeam rider."
Blackmore was set to graduate to IPT's senior team next year, and has signed a two-year contract, but the date has been brought forward due to Zabel's retirement, which was announced this week.
The German rider is set to retire at the end of May, after racing Rund Um Köln, in his hometown of Cologne, with the German national team, but has already left IPT after four and a half years with the squad.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"It’s incredible to be in a position to move up and race at the highest level, starting on Sunday at Tro-Bro Léon," Blackmore said in the press release. "Hopefully I can have a good rest of the season alongside experienced team-mates who I can race with and learn from."
"I’m also incredibly grateful to the team for the confidence they have shown in me so far - I’m ready for the rest of the year now!"
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Évita Muzic outsprints Demi Vollering on summit finish to win Vuelta Femenina stage six
Vollering strengthens overall race lead, but fails to take second stage win in a row
By Adam Becket Published
-
Friday roundup: Cervélo updates the Áspero plus an endurance bike from Bianchi, a gravel tire from Hutchinson and Pinarello's summer clothing
Both the Áspero and the Caracal Race tire come with 'faster' claims, while Bianchi's Infinito is all about comfort
By Luke Friend Published
-
I chilled out at Liège-Bastogne-Liège U23 - and then took victory, explains British winning machine
Joe Blackmore set to make the step up to Israel-PremierTech ProTeam from the Academy next season
By James Shrubsall Published
-
Israel-Premier Tech to tackle Paris-Roubaix on gravel bikes
Team will ride the Factor Ostro Gravel in Sunday’s cobbled Monument
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Introducing the British rider with a 100% GC record in 2024
Victories at the Tour du Rwanda and Tour de Taiwan cap a glittering start to pro life for the 21-year-old
By Adam Becket Published
-
Israel-Premier Tech riders to be issued with blank training kit due to safety concerns after Israel-Hamas war
Riders issued with different kit for training alone if they deem it necessary
By Tom Thewlis Last updated
-
Chris Froome's boss rubbishes claims bike fit is behind lack of results
'He can talk about his bike position until the cows come home - that's still not going to earn him a position on a Grand Tour team' says Israel-Premier Tech team owner Sylvan Adams
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'It's not nice to lose in that way' - Tragic end for breakaway duo on stage six of the Giro d'Italia
Simon Clarke and Alessandro De Marchi had their dreams crushed with 200m to go in Napoli
By Adam Becket Published
-
Back to Africa: Chris Froome on going back to his roots, his future and cycling's new generation
He’s come full circle, but is there time for another loop? We talk to the four-time Tour champ about his and African cycling’s future
By Adam Becket Published
-
Where next for Mark Cavendish after B & B Hotels-KTM's collapse?
We look at where the ‘Manx Missile’ could find himself next after the collapse of B & B Hotels-KTM
By Tom Thewlis Published