Joe Blackmore, young British winning machine, promoted to senior Israel-Premier Tech team early

Winner of Liège-Bastogne-Liège U23 and three stage races moves up to ProTeam months early

Joe Blackmore celebrates winning Liège-Bastogne-Liège U23
(Image credit: Israel – Premier Tech / Alexis Dancerelle)
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published

Joseph Blackmore, the young British winning machine, is to step up to Israel-Premier Tech's (IPT) ProTeam eight months early, after the retirement of Rick Zabel opened up a spot in the senior squad.

The 21-year-old, who only joined the Israel-Premier Tech Academy at the start of this year, burst into the wider consciousness with overall victory at the Tour du Rwanda in February.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸