I chilled out at Liège-Bastogne-Liège U23 - and then took victory, explains British winning machine

Joe Blackmore set to make the step up to Israel-PremierTech ProTeam from the Academy next season

By James Shrubsall
published

Young British pro Joe Blackmore struck (yet) again at the weekend, winning Liège-Bastogne-Liège under-23 in what is arguably the most prestigious win so far in a season brimming with victories.

This latest win comes amid reports in French outlet DirectVelo that Israel-PremierTech Academy rider Blackmore has signed an inevitable-looking contract with the full ProTeam, for two years – "It's normal, given what he has shown," said DS Rik Verbrugghe.

