Mads Pedersen topples Mathieu van der Poel to win Gent-Wevelgem

Former world champion Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) outmuscled the current rainbow-jersey-wearer, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), to take his second career victory at Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday.

The duo broke free together over the final climb with 35km to go, setting up a two-up sprint at the line. Pedersen launched his dash first, and held off Van der Poel, who bowed over his handlebars in the final metres, defeated.

The win marked the Dane's seventh already this year, in what has been a roaring start to the season.

"I had to believe that my sprint was good enough to beat Mathieu," Pedersen said in Wevelgem. "With the shape he has shown lately, it was hard to believe, but I had to try the sprint and nothing else.

"It was a gamble. I took the front because I knew he would be happy, well, [Alpecin-]Deceuninck would be happy if the bunch came back with [Jasper] Philipsen as well. I had to keep the speed high and hope I still had the legs for a good sprint."

Pedersen led the charge over the final ascent of the Kemmelberg, Gent-Wevelgem's totem climb, towing the world champion away with him. "Either it was going to be me or Mathieu putting on the pressure there," he said. "If I could control the tempo, and not put myself over the limit, it would be more beneficial for me than letting him do it and maybe put me above the limit."

The duo then swapped through turns to the finish line, holding off the peloton, who stripped their advantage from over a minute to just 16 seconds in the end.

"This confirms to me that the shape is definitely good," said Pedersen, looking ahead to next Sunday's Tour of Flanders. "I'm definitely confident for the next week."

How it happened

After rolling out from under the Menin Gate in Ypres, an eight-rider breakaway formed that lasted only to the midway point, before the first of the hellingen - short, steep ascents.

In total, the men would tackle nine climbs, including three assaults on the Kemmelberg, whose summit at 154m marks the highest point in West Flanders.

On the first ascent of the Kemmelberg, with 85km to go, Van der Poel looked to test his rivals. The world champion, who won the E3 Saxo Classic on Friday with a 43km solo, accelerated away from the main pack. His move was followed by 21-year-old Laurence Pithie (Groupama-FDJ) and Lidl-Trek trio Pedersen, Jasper Stuyven and Jonathan Milan, the latter attacking alone over the three gravel plugstreets.

Milan’s foray lasted around 20km before Van der Poel, Pithie and Pedersen joined him. The Lidl-Trek rider then zipped clear again on the second Kemmelberg test, winding up the pace for his Danish team-mate, before dropping back to the peloton.

Pedersen led over the third and final ascent of the Kemmelberg, tackled from the tougher west side, with pitches at 20%. There, having brushed shoulders with world champions past and present, Pithie lost Van der Poel’s wheel, leaving the duo to jostle for the victory. Honours, in a simple drag race, went to Pedersen.

Results

Gent-Wevelgem 2024: Ypres > Wevelgem (253.1km)

1. Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek, in 5:36:00

2. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck, at same time

3. Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe, +16

4. Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

5. Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek

6. Olav Kooij (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike

7. Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty

8. Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

9. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jayco AlUla

10. Matteo Trentin (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling, all at same time