British Cycling has a 'real problem with the whole LGBTQ+ spectrum', says Philippa York

Tour de France stage winner has worked in collaboration with David Walsh on a new book, The Escape

Pippa York
Pippa York [right] at the 2022 Tour of Britain
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

British Cycling, the national governing body for the sport in Britain, has a "real problem" with the LGBTQ+ spectrum, despite the organisation's suggestions otherwise, according to Philippa York.

York, formerly known as Robert Millar, was a winner of the King of the Mountains jersey at the Tour de France, a stage winner in all three of cycling's Grand Tours, a British national champion, and Tour of Britain winner. After retiring, York briefly worked as a coach at British Cycling before stepping away from the sport, later transitioning.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1