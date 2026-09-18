UCI bans former head of performance at British Continental team for 10 years over Code of Ethics breaches

The former head of performance at British UCI Women’s Continental Team Hess Cycling, Ladislav Demko, has been banned for 10 years by cycling's governing body over breaches of its Code of Ethics.

In a press release on Friday afternoon, it was revealed that the UCI's Ethics Commission concluded that Demko's behaviour had "fallen short of the standards of integrity, care and diligence required of persons bound by the UCI Code of Ethics, and had involved an abuse of the position he held within the team".

He committed breaches of Articles 5 (General principles) and 6.4 (Protection of physical and mental integrity) of the UCI Code of Ethics, together with Article 2.1 (Psychological abuse) of Appendix 1. Article 2.6 (Minors and other dependent persons) of Appendix 1 was retained as an aggravating circumstance.

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He was cited in particular for "the habitual use of aggressive and disrespectful language in the working environment, the unsafe and intimidating driving of team vehicles, and demeaning remarks concerning the physical appearance of staff and riders".

Hess Cycling existed between 2023 and 2025, and aimed to become "Britain's leading professional women's team" with the aim of competing in the Tour de France Femmes, but collapsed last season.

The proceedings came after several complaints were submitted by former staff members, and by a rider formerly coached by Demko "with whom he had a consensual personal relationship and with whom he cohabited, concerning allegations of harassment and psychological abuse".

The investigation collected evidence, heard complaints, and was "assisted by an independent external trauma-informed investigator engaged at its request", as well as hearing comments from Demko.

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The press release reads: "Based on the elements brought to its attention, the Commission concluded that Mr Demko’s conduct towards the riders and staff of the team – in particular the habitual use of aggressive and disrespectful language in the working environment, the unsafe and intimidating driving of team vehicles, and demeaning remarks concerning the physical appearance of staff and riders – had fallen short of the standards of integrity, care and diligence required of persons bound by the UCI Code of Ethics, and had involved an abuse of the position he held within the team.

"The Commission further concluded that Mr Demko’s conduct towards the athlete he coached had involved acts of isolation – including requests to sever contact with persons she trusted, the dictation of the content of her messages to them, and a threatening message addressed to her psychologist –, humiliation by way of public denigration on social media, intimidation – including threats to disclose personal information and a threat directed against a person she trusted –, and infantilisation.

"These acts, which persisted after the end of their relationship, had the effect of diminishing her sense of identity, dignity and self-worth. The fact that the above conduct arose within a consensual personal relationship between two adults did not remove it from the scope of the UCI Code of Ethics, given the coaching and dependent relationship between Mr Demko and the rider."

"The Commission imposed a ban on Mr Demko from taking part in any cycling-related activity organised by the UCI or any of its affiliates for a period of 10 years, as well as a fine," the UCI added. "Mr Demko was further ordered to bear the costs of the proceedings.

"The UCI acknowledges the courage of the individuals who came forward in this matter, and recalls that any form of harassment or abuse is incompatible with the values of cycling."

The UCI accepted the decision of the Ethics Commission, which could still face an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.