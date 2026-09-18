Former world cyclo-cross champion Fem van Empel has reignited her road career – effective immediately – after nearly a year out of the sport.

Last December, the 24-year-old Dutch rider announced that she was putting her career on pause "for an indefinite period", having lost joy and motivation for the sport.

Her team at the time, Visma-Lease a Bike, said that they had done "everything possible" to persuade her to stay.

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Van Empel, who had now taken up a place with FDJ United-SUEZ, said at the time: "During the Koppenbergcross, my body and mind gave a very clear signal. I am someone who doesn’t give up easily, but unconsciously, a decision had already formed then. This feels like the right step for me now."

"This is a well-considered decision that I feel good about," she added. "At the moment, both the motivation and the enjoyment I have had in cycling for years are missing. I wanted to be honest and fair about this with the team."

Now, though, the three-time elite cross world champion is raring to restart and make a go of it with the French team. Among her teammates there will be Tour de France Femmes champion Demi Vollering and emerging British star Lauren Dickson.

"I'm ready for a new adventure and really excited to start again from scratch," she said in an FDJ United-SUEZ Instagram post. "Above all, I want to have a lot of fun."

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Van Empel has not raced since that day at the Koppenbergcross in the Netherlands, which she did not finish. Her last professional race on the road was the Choralis Fourmies Féminine, in mid-September last year.

FDJ United-SUEZ general manager Stephen Delacourt emphasised that the team would be doing everything it could to help Van Empel rediscover the joy in bike racing.

“Fem’s arrival means a lot to us,” he said. “We all know what a tremendous champion she is and everything she has already accomplished. But today, our priority is first and foremost to support her so that she can rediscover the joy of riding, her smile, and the freedom to fully express herself.”

The first races on her program have yet to be revealed.