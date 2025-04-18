How do the pros train? Noemi Rüegg's 26 hour training week

How do the pros really train? Our Week in Training series answers exactly that question. This week, we take a peak at the training diary of EF Education-Oatly's Noemi Rüegg.

Noemi Rüegg 23-year-old Noemi Rüegg was born in Zurich, Switzerland, where she still lives. She rides for EF Education-Oatly and her best results include: 1st – GC, TDU (2025); 1st – Trofeo FelanitxColònia de Sant Jordi, (2024); 7th – Olympics Road Race (2024)

Week in training

The week: 30 December - 5 January

Location: Zurich, Switzerland

Training for: Tour Down Under

Monday: AM: Threshold efforts, PM: Heat training In the morning; I had a three-hour ride, interspersed with threshold efforts. These consisted of four blocks of 12 minutes at threshold pace, with 20-second seated or out-of-the-saddle accelerations every two minutes. The purpose of this was to simulate being on a climb in a race, following multiple attacks and being able to handle the changing rhythm. I then did an hour’s heat acclimatisation training in my living room, wearing lots of clothes: a rain jacket, winter bibs, and a hat. Total riding: 4hr

Tuesday: New Year’s Eve AM: Endurance and heat training PM: Gym; I had an endurance ride in the morning for three and a half hours, and then did another hour of heat training, as I was trying to prepare for the hot weather in Australia. In the afternoon I went to the gym and did some strength work and leg exercises including squats and deadlifts. I also did some jumping exercises to improve my explosivity. Total riding: 4hr 30min

Wednesday: New Year’s Day Rest day; Unfortunately, I didn’t have a New Year’s Eve party, and instead decided to start the year seriously, as I wanted to do well in Australia. I went into the sauna twice for 30 minutes to work on my heat acclimatisation. Total riding: 0hr

Thursday: AM: Over-unders PM: Heat training; My first ride of 2025 was an over-under session. Each set was two minutes at 90% of FTP, then one minute at 115% of FTP, repeated six times – so 18 minutes in total, and I did two blocks. I almost always do my intervals on climbs. When I got home, I did an hour’s heat training – it has a similar effect to altitude for me. Total riding: 4hr 45min

Friday AM: Endurance and heat PM: Gym; I began with an easy endurance ride for two-and-a-half hours, and though I do tend to prefer intensity days, it’s also nice to not have to press the lap button and instead just enjoy riding. I jumped back on the turbo for some more heat training later. And then finally I went to the gym for an hour. Total riding: 3hr 30min

Saturday: Threshold indoors and out; The weather was rubbish so after two hours 45 minutes, I came indoors to do three sets of 12-minute threshold turbo efforts and then another hour of heat training. I ride hard for 10 minutes, check my temperature after 15 minutes, and then ride easy for the remaining time. Total riding: 5hr 15min

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sunday Motor-pacing: A simple two-hour endurance ride followed by 90 minutes of motorpacing to replicate race accelerations. When I got home I went back on the turbo for an hour of heat training. My form was so good that I was doubting whether my power meter was correct, but it turned out, a few weeks later in Australia, that it definitely was. Total riding: 4hr 30min

TOTAL RIDING: 26hr 30min

Quick fire Q&A

Wearing the race leader’s ochre jersey on stage three (Image credit: Getty Images)

What’s your cycling background? My father is a cyclist, and my older brother by five years [Timon] was also a pro cyclist. I raced my first cyclocross race aged 13 and fell in love with it.

How did cyclo-cross help you? I learned so many technical and bikehandling skills, but I think the explosivity and punch was the biggest thing I took from it.

How has your training changed in recent years? Since joining EF [in 2024] I’ve changed my coach and increased my volume and intensity. There’s a better plan now, with more focused goals during the season and build-up and rest periods. I’ve also added motor-pacing and heat training.

Tell us about your winning start at the Tour Down Under I had a good feeling going into it but my shape felt too good to be true. I messaged my coach Emma Trott before Willunga Hill and said I could win the stage – and I never say that, as normally I’m the one doubting things. But I did win it and it was the best feeling ever.

How do you thrive under pressure? One thing I learned especially at the Olympics is to ride and live in the moment. That could be positioning, relaxing, sitting back, eating and drinking, but always being focused on the here and now. I always used to be very nervous before races, but now I have techniques to deal with it and focus on the present.

How are you preparing for the Classics? By focusing on my sprint at the end of races, as well as continuing to work on my VO2 max, as the short and intensive stuff will be important, particularly in the Ardennes. I’ll do some motor-pacing too to get speed into my legs.

This feature originally appeared in Cycling Weekly magazine. Subscribe now and never miss an issue.