Tadej Pogačar and Urška Žigart to star in children’s picture book

Slovenian cycling power couple will take on elves, giants and dragons in pictorial adventure

Tadej Pogačar and Urška Žigart at 2025 Strade Bianche presentation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Cycling power couple Tadej Pogačar and Urška Žigart are set to star in an upcoming children’s picture book, available in their home nation of Slovenia next week.

The pair appear as central characters in Pogi pa Pika a fantasy adventure that will be published by Slovenian publisher Skrateljc.

