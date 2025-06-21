Tadej Pogačar and Urška Žigart to star in children’s picture book

Cycling power couple Tadej Pogačar and Urška Žigart are set to star in an upcoming children’s picture book, available in their home nation of Slovenia next week.

The pair appear as central characters in Pogi pa Pika a fantasy adventure that will be published by Slovenian publisher Skrateljc.

The publisher’s website says the story, written by Uroš Grilc and Gregor Goršič, will “take you to the fairy-tale world of elves, giants and dragons and inspires young and old to cycle”.

The story, published on 1 July, will doubtless provide some entertainment for the pair between training rides for their upcoming races. Pogačar and his UAE Team Emirates-XRG is currently training at altitude at Isola 2000 in the French Alps and will next race at the Tour de France starting on 5 July. Meanwhile, Žigart (AG Insurance-Soudal) is set to contest the time trial and road race at the Slovenian national Championships next weekend.

Publisher Skrateljc has a range of adventure and children’s books in Slovenian about fairies, witches and other fantasy characters. It says its mission is to “promote participation in culture across various age groups, to encourage activities in nature and to initiate product development for creative tourism”.

The Tour de France champion is an active promoter of his homeland’s tourism industry and this week was named as one of three ambassadors for the country alongside rock climber Janja Garnbret and pop band Joker Out.

“Every morning I get a fresh feeling of excitement, especially in Slovenia waking up in this environment with these views,” the three-time Tour winner says in a promotional video for the country.

“It’s impossible to resist the call of high mountains, that’s where I do best, the higher the better for me. These landscapes shaped the way I cycle. I close my eyes I can still feel the sense of freedom I had growing up here.”

The campaign entitled From Slovenia, with love trumpets the cycling credentials of Kranjska Gora, which sits on the border with Italy and Austria and Cerklje na Gorenjskem, which sits at the foot of the Alps in the Ljubljana Basin. Pogačar is quoted as saying Kranjska Gora is “where I spent most of my time on my bike”.