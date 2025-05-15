Tadej Pogačar is going to race fans up a mountain - here's how you can enter

World champion to take part in cycling challenge on his favourite climb in Slovenia

Tadej Pogacar winning on Jebel Jais at the UAE Tour 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

Ever wondered how you’d fare against the top-ranked cyclist in the world? Well, wonder no more. This October, Tadej Pogačar is welcoming fans and racing hopefuls to Slovenia, to go up against him – in the flesh – on one of his local climbs.

Registration opened this week for the ‘Pogi Challenge’, a cycling event scheduled for 12 October in which participants will ride alongside, and against, Pogačar on his home Krvavec climb.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

