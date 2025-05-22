Mark Cavendish is giving a free sprinting masterclass - here's how you can sign up

Tour de France legend to host meet-and-greet experience this July

Mark Cavendish sprinting inside the Grand Palais in Paris
(Image credit: Airbnb/Wendy Huynh)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

If you want advice on riding your bike fast, you could do worse than ask the greatest sprinter to ever do it.

This July, Sir Mark Cavendish is offering fans a chance to join a free – yes, free – cycling experience with him inside the Grand Palais in Paris, France. There will be a meet-and-greet with the 35-time Tour de France stage winner, an indoor group ride, and a chance to ask him for sprinting tips, as part of a “cycling masterclass”.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.