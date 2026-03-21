How to watch Milan-San Remo 2026: Everything you need to live stream the first Monument of the season

The first 'Monument' race of the season, Milan-San Remo is the longest – and one of the oldest – races on the cycling calendar, and its place as one of those five most lauded one-day races is well earned. Nicknamed 'La Primavera' for its springtime slot, it was inaugurated in 1907 – this will be the 117th edition.

Also on 21 March this year will be the women's version, which returned to the calendar last year after a 20-year hiatus.

Below, Cycling Weekly has compiled everything you need to know about broadcasters and live streams, so you can watch Milan-San Remo wherever you are.

Quick guide to watching Milan-San Remo 2026

Can I watch Milan-San Remo for free?

Fans in Australia, Italy and Belgium can watch Milan-San Remo for free thanks to broadcasters in their regions.

In Australia, the race will be shown on TV and online by SBS, the country's public service broadcaster.

Viewers in the host country of Italy can watch the race on Rai or online on RaiPlay, while those in Belgium can enjoy free coverage with RTBF's streaming platform, Auvio.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're not in any of these countries right now, and these channels are your usual port of call, you'll need a VPN to get your typical coverage while abroad – our favourite is NordVPN (73% off + Amazon gift card).

How to watch Milan-San Remo while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

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How to watch Milan-San Remo in the UK

On UK TV, the men's and women's races will be shown on TNT Sports 4.

The event can also be streamed on Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month.

This will be one of the final races shown on Discovery+ in the UK, before TNT switches to HBO Max as its UK streaming provider on 26 March.

When that switch is made, a new £5 off per month deal will come into play for new customers, but for now TNT Sports is £30.99 a month. However, it is cheaper with certain TV packages – Virgin Media customers, for example, can add it to their bundle for an additional £18 a month. Sky TV customers can do the same for an extra £30 a month. EE mobile customers can purchase TNT Sports as an add-on for £20 a month.

If you are travelling abroad when Milan-San Remo is on, you can still access your usual broadcast with a VPN. Simply download a VPN, set the country to your home location and stream as normal – more details below.

How to watch Milan-San Remo in the US and Canada

Max has the rights to broadcast Milan-San Remo in the US. The channel is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, who also operate TNT Sports and Eurosport in Europe.

You will need the Standard plan with prices starting at $18.49/month or $184.99 a year.

In Canada, Flobikes is in charge of Milan-San Remo coverage again for this year. Subscriptions cost CA$39.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans. The Flobikes TV app is available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as on iOS and Android.

What to expect at Milan-San Remo

At 298km (11km longer than last year), the men's Milan-San Remo is famous for being the longest race on the calendar. The women's race this year is again 156km, which is neither noteworthily long nor short.

Both will tackle the same finale along the Italian Riviera. This counts the trio of short ascents known as the Tre Capi – Capo Mele, Capo Cervo and Capo Berta – before the two climbs of the Cipressa and Poggio. The latter often provides the launchpad for the final move, before the eventual winner is then decided on a flat finish on San Remo's wide Via Roma.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) will be at the men's event as defending champion, alongside Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), whose designs on victory this year have been much publicised.

In last year's women's race Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) led in a 12-up group of some of the best riders in the world, many of whom are on the current provisional startlist for this weekend – including Wiebes's team-mate Lotte Kopecky, Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike), Elisa Longo-Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) and Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek).

What time is Milan San Remo on?

UK coverage of Milan-San Remo will begin on TNT Sports 4 and Discovery+ from 8:30 GMT, with the broadcast ending at 16:45. The women's race will be shown on TNT Sports 4 from 11:30 GMT to 13:30.

In the US, the men's race will be on from 4:30 ET on Max. The broadcast of the women's race will begin at 7:30 ET.