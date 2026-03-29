As the biggest one-day race on the run-in to the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, Gent-Wevelgem has always been a great watch. Except it's not called that any more. The race's official title In Flanders Fields, with the men's extended to 'From Middelkerke to Wevelgem', while the women's is called 'In Wevelgem', reflecting the geography of the two events.

The name isn't the only thing that's different about the race. The men now start in the coastal town of Middelkerke and the women in Wevelgem, as opposed to Ypres, where they both began last year. Both races finish in Wevelgem.

Both routes head into the Flandrian hills, east of most of the Tour of Flanders route, but the races include the same climbs as before, including the famous Kemmelberg and the Baneberg.

This year's In Flanders Fields is the 13th edition for women, and the 88th for men, and is organised by Flanders Classics, the same company as the Tour of Flanders. Both are WorldTour events and feature many of the best Classics riders: Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) will be there, hoping to make it a hat-trick in the men's event, but will be up against Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) and his team-mate Jasper Philipsen, as well as Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike). Meanwhile, the women's start list includes reigning champion Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) and 2022 winner Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek).

Below, Cycling Weekly has compiled everything you need to know about broadcasters and live streams, so you can watch In Flanders Fields wherever you are in the world.

Quick guide to watching In Flanders Fields

Can I watch In Flanders Fields for free?

Fans in Australia can watch In Flanders Fields for free, as can those in the race's host country of Belgium.

In Australia, In Flanders Fields is part of public broadcaster SBS's portfolio of races, with live streaming available on its free platform, SBS On Demand.

In Belgium, In Flanders Fields will be availabe to watch free of charge on VRT and its Sporza outlet – you can watch on terrestrial TV, on VRT Max, or simply on the Sporza website.

Fans in the Netherlands can also watch at no cost thanks to NOS.

Coverage is geo-restricted. To access your usual streaming services from abroad you'll need a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch In Flanders Fields while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

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How to watch In Flanders Fields in the UK

In the UK, In Flanders Fields, like most pro bike races, will be shown on TV on TNT Sports and online on HBO Max. Both platforms are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and require a subscription.

TNT Sports on HBO Max costs £30.99 a month, although there is currently a 12-month sports deal that comes out at £25.99 a month. You can also add it to your TV provider.

How to watch In Flanders Fields in the US and Canada

Flobikes will be handling this year's coverage of In Flanders Fields in North America. Subscriptions cost CA$39.99 a month in Canada, while in the US there is a monthly fee of $29.99, with big savings for long-term plans.

The Flobikes TV app is available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as on iOS and Android.

What time is In Flanders Fields on?

UK coverage of In Flanders Fields begins at 1.15pm BST on TNT Sports 3 for the men’s race, and runs until 3.45pm when it’s followed directly by the women’s race through 5.15pm. Online, it’s slightly different, with coverage of the men’s race starting five minutes earlier and ending 15 minutes later, while the women’s race gets significantly more coverage online, running from 3pm-5.30pm.

In North America, streaming for the men’s In Flanders Fields runs from 8.45am EDT, with the women’s race starting at 10.40am EDT.

It’s a late one for fans in Australia – men's coverage begins at 11.45pm, while coverage of the women's event. begins at 1.40am.

See also: Cycling TV and streaming guide

Disclaimer We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.