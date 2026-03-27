How to watch E3 Saxo Classic 2026: Everything you need to live stream the mini Tour of Flanders

The E3 Saxo Classic – previously known as the E3 Saxo Bank Classic, the E3 Binckbank Classic, and E3 Harelbeke – is a longstanding Belgian one-day race that dates back to 1958, with the 68th edition taking place Friday 27 March, 2026.

Starting and finishing in the city of Harelbeke, the cobbled route takes in some of the iconic climbs of the Tour of Flanders, including the Paterberg and Oude Kwarement. As such, it is seen as one of the key precursors to the Flemish Monument, and known as the miniature Ronde van Vlaanderen.

This year's E3 Saxo Classic comes with an impressive start list that counts Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) and Kasper Asgreen (EF Education-EasyPost) among the favourites.

Below, Cycling Weekly has compiled everything you need to know about broadcasters and live streams, so you can watch the E3 Saxo Classic wherever you are in the world.

Quick guide to watching E3 Saxo Classic

Can I watch E3 Saxo Classic for free?

Fans in the host country of Belgium can watch the E3 Saxo Classic on. Sporza/VRT Max. While the Dutch also have free coverage available on NOS.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're not in Belgium at the time of the race, and this is your usual port of call, you'll need a VPN to get your typical coverage while abroad – more on that below.

How to watch E3 Saxo Classic while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

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How to watch E3 Saxo Classic in the UK

In the UK, the E3 Saxo Classic will be shown on TV on TNT Sports 1 and online on HBO Max – one of the very first races to be shown on the new streaming service that replaces Discovery+ (the switchover begins on Thursday 26 March).

It costs £25.99 a month to watch TNT Sports via HBO Max though you can get it cheaper via TV providers. Virgin Media customers, for example, can add it to their bundle for an additional £18 a month. Sky TV customers can do the same for an extra £30 a month. EE mobile customers can purchase TNT Sports as an add-on for £20 a month.

How to watch E3 Saxo Classic in the US and Canada

Max has the rights to broadcast the E3 Saxo Classic in the US. You will need the Standard plan with prices starting at $18.49/month or $184.99 a year.

In Canada, Flobikes is in charge of this year's E3 Saxo Classic coverage. Subscriptions cost CA$39.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans.

What time is E3 Saxo Classic on?

UK coverage of the E3 Saxo Classic begins at 15:00 GMT on TNT Sports 1 and will go on until around 16:45.

In the US, E3 Saxo Classic will be on from 9:00 ET on Max, and from the same time on Flobikes in Canada. The finish is expected around 12.30pm ET.

What to expect at E3 Saxo Classic

Scheduled just over a week before the Tour of Flanders, the E3 Saxo Classic has long been a form indicator for the sought after Monument.

The out-and-back, 209km course from Harelbeke is shorter than Flanders, and counts 17 'bergs' – punchy cobbled climbs.

The reigning champion is Van der Poel, who has won the the last two editions of the race and will return to E3 as part of his build-up to the climax of the cobbled Classic season at the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. The race features the climbs of the Paterberg and Oude Kwaremont and last year's edition saw the Dutchman drop breakaway companions Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) on the latter before soloing to the finish.

Van der Poel will start as favourite, but could face stiff competition from riders such as Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers), Christophe Laporte (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Dylan van Baarle (Soudal-Quick Step) as well as Ganna and Pedersen.