The Friday cycling quiz - cycling acronyms

From governing bodies to training semantics, the world of cycling is chock-full of acronyms. We see them in news stories, we see them in results, but do we all know what they mean? Take this week's quiz to see how many you know.

We've listed 20 acronyms below, which, if they aren't pure cycling phrases, definitely appear in our stories on a regular basis. Let us know how many you get in the comments below. Then share with your ride buddies.

Test your cycling knowledge with our previous Friday quizzes

Test your cycling knowledge with our previous quizzes

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