The Friday cycling quiz - cycling acronyms
Do you know what they all mean? Take our quiz to find out.
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From governing bodies to training semantics, the world of cycling is chock-full of acronyms. We see them in news stories, we see them in results, but do we all know what they mean? Take this week's quiz to see how many you know.
We've listed 20 acronyms below, which, if they aren't pure cycling phrases, definitely appear in our stories on a regular basis. Let us know how many you get in the comments below. Then share with your ride buddies.
Test your cycling knowledge with our previous Friday quizzes
Test your cycling knowledge with our previous quizzesArticle continues below
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Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine, Simon has been working at the title since 2001. He first fell in love with cycling in 1989 when watching the Tour de France on Channel 4, started racing in 1995 and in 2000 he spent one season racing in Belgium. During his time at CW (and Cycle Sport magazine) he has written product reviews, fitness features, pro interviews, race coverage and news. He has covered the Tour de France more times than he can remember along with the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games and many other international and UK domestic races. He became the 134-year-old magazine's 13th editor in 2015 and can still be seen riding bikes around the lanes of Surrey, Sussex and Kent. Albeit a bit slower than before.
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