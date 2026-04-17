Friday cycling quiz: How well do you know The Amstel Gold Race

The Amstel Gold Race can be a hard one to predict with a list of winners that includes climbers, classics riders and Grand Tour winners. Although the routes of both the men's and women's races are littered with climbs, many of them are short and shallow, meaning bigger powerful riders can handle them just as well as the lightweight climbers.

The race takes place in the southernmost part of the Netherlands as the route twists and turns around one province, with a finishing circuit based around the town of Valkenburg. It's a major event on the Dutch sporting calendar and draws huge crowds, but how much do you know about the hilly classic. Take our quiz to find out.

Test your knowledge with our previous cycling quizzes

Test your cycling knowledge with our previous quizzes

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