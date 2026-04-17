Friday cycling quiz: How well do you know The Amstel Gold Race
The hilliest race in the Netherlands kicks off the Ardennes classics despite not taking place in the Ardennes. How much do you know about this boozey affair?
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The Amstel Gold Race can be a hard one to predict with a list of winners that includes climbers, classics riders and Grand Tour winners. Although the routes of both the men's and women's races are littered with climbs, many of them are short and shallow, meaning bigger powerful riders can handle them just as well as the lightweight climbers.
The race takes place in the southernmost part of the Netherlands as the route twists and turns around one province, with a finishing circuit based around the town of Valkenburg. It's a major event on the Dutch sporting calendar and draws huge crowds, but how much do you know about the hilly classic. Take our quiz to find out.
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Test your cycling knowledge with our previous quizzesArticle continues below
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Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine, Simon has been working at the title since 2001. He first fell in love with cycling in 1989 when watching the Tour de France on Channel 4, started racing in 1995 and in 2000 he spent one season racing in Belgium. During his time at CW (and Cycle Sport magazine) he has written product reviews, fitness features, pro interviews, race coverage and news. He has covered the Tour de France more times than he can remember along with the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games and many other international and UK domestic races. He became the 134-year-old magazine's 13th editor in 2015 and can still be seen riding bikes around the lanes of Surrey, Sussex and Kent. Albeit a bit slower than before.
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