A two wheeled sculpture that proves aesthetics have always been a key factor in bike design
A bike made for collector Dave Marsh that remains in mint condition fifty years on
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
This Carlton International remains in mint condition because, aside from a few brief test outings, it hasn’t been ridden since it left the brand’s Worksop factory fifty years ago. Instead, it has served as a two-wheeled sculpture, a poignant reminder, in these times of identikit carbon frames, of how the steel bike aesthetic, as well as the craftsmanship that spawned it, peaked in the 1970s and early 1980s.
>> The enduring appeal of handbuilt bikes and why we still fall in love with them
The frame’s stand-out feature is, of course, its exquisite lugs. “The ornate lugs were hand-cut by Bob Keeling, a near legendary figure at the Carlton factory at that time,” confirms owner Dave Marsh. When he purchased the bike in 1975, the young Marsh was working at Carlton building bikes.Article continues below
“The International was my dream bike. Many regard the Jewel as Carlton’s flagship model, but for me, the International is the best; the craftsmanship is just outstanding. Bob worked on the investment cast lugs - he kept drawings of every Carlton lug design and even hand-made the tools he used to cut them – while Rick Powell, another master craftsman at Worksop, made the frame.”
Dave Marsh is one of the foremost bike collectors in the UK, and owner of many of the classic bikes we feature. Marsh was a racer himself and has also organised major cycling events. His collection of classic bikes includes limited editions from Colnago as well as bikes raced by the likes of Beryl Burton and Tom Simpson
The frame was built from Reynolds 531 ‘Superlight’ tubing, before being hand-painted by Powell in its distinctive ‘flam purple’, white and gold livery.
Cinelli Criterium bars paired with a Cinelli 1R stem form the cockpit, while the groupset is Campagnolo Super Record (what else!) with 52t/42t chainrings. Remarkably, the wheels determined the cassette choice. “I chose a low flange Campagnolo hub for the front wheel,” said Marsh, “opting for a HiLo hub on the rear for improved drive side stiffness.
The cassette is a small 6-speed 13t/18t, solely because anything larger than 18t obscures the view of that beautiful high flange!”
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The hubs are laced to Campagnolo Omega V-profile clincher rims (28-hole, front and rear) shod with Vittoria Open Corsa Evo SC amber wall tyres. Marsh fondly recalls that it rides as smooth as it looks…
Simon spent his childhood living just a stone’s throw from the foot of Box Hill, so it’s no surprise he acquired a passion for cycling from an early age. He’s still drawn to hilly places, having cycled, climbed or skied his way across the Alps, Pyrenees, Andes, Atlas Mountains and the Watkins range in the Arctic.
Simon now writes for Cycling Weekly as a freelancer, having previously served as Tech Editor. He’s also an advanced (RYT 500) yoga teacher, which further fuels his fascination for the relationship between performance and recovery.
He lives with Jo, his yoga teacher wife, in the heart of the Cotswolds, with two rescue cats, five bikes and way too many yoga mats. He still believes he could have been a contender if only chocolate weren’t so moreish.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.