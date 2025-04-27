'We're not trying to make the most bikes, we're trying to make the best bikes'

Carbon fibre bikes may rule the podiums, but steel and titanium still inspire devotion. What gives metal bikes their enduring appeal?

UK Frame builders making bespoke bikes
It's 29 years since Miguel Indurain won the Tour de France on his steel-framed Pinarello. Since then, road racing has been dominated by carbon fibre-framed machines. Despite this, nearly 30 years later, steel and titanium bikes are still objects of desire. We aren't talking here about the bikes of yesteryear that are celebrated with events such as L'Eroica.

There are still plenty of brand-new steel and titanium bikes being made with up-to-date groupsets, componentry and geometry. Indeed, Colnago's latest, limited-production steel bike, the Steelnovo, commanded a price tag of £15,000 and sold out all 70 units within two hours. Precious metal indeed.

