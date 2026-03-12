TI Carlton team bike: The machine ridden and raced by a collector

If you’ve been reading our classic bike articles it will be clear that Universal Cycle Centre in Rotherham is a treasure trove of immaculately preserved vintage race bikes. The shop’s owner, Dave Marsh, owns a collection that spans eras, each bike a slice of cycling history. This Carlton Team Professional, however, has added significance as it's the bike that Marsh raced on in the early to mid 1970s.

A classic headtube badge on the Carlton (Image credit: Future)

The frame is a MK 4 Professional. It’s built using Reynolds 531 tubing throughout and boasts a ‘Victor’ seat stay cluster that gets its name from its designer, Gerald Victor O’Donovan. O’Donovan was the Director of Carlton Cycles, which was owned by his family until it was sold to Raleigh in 1960.

Even the bottom bracket shell is ornate (Image credit: Future)

Another of O’Donovan’s innovations is hidden on the underside of the bottom bracket shell, the ‘CC’ cut out. Standing for Carlton Cycles, it was hand cut by the frame’s builder Bob Keeling, who had earned a stellar reputation as both a builder and lug designer. Other frame details of note include the fully sloping Cinelli fork crown and the Campagnolo 1010 model dropouts.

Cable guide sends the mech cable around the seat tube, rather than underneath (Image credit: Future)

Both of these Italian brands are responsible for much of the build. The groupset is Campagnolo, with a Nuovo Record front and rear mechs and gear levers alongside a Record chainset and bottom bracket; the 53/42t chainrings are matched to 170mm cranks.

The pedals, seat post and large flange hubs are also Record; the latter are laced to Mavic Champion Du Monde Professional rims using Berg Union chrome plated double butted spokes. The tyres are Vittoria tubs.

The handlebars and stem are Cinelli’s Criterium model, with the bars wrapped in white dimpled Velox plastic tape, just as Marsh used in the ‘70s. In fact, the only change to the bike’s set-up from its racing days is the addition of the San Marco Regal saddle, Marsh’s perch of choice.