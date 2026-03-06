'This is a new all-rounder machine you feel like you could ride forever' – Bianchi launches next-generation Infinito, a bike to do it all

It's not a gravel or a road bike, but a bit of everything

The 2026 Bianchi Infinito
(Image credit: Bianchi)

What do you get when you cross a premium endurance road bike with a gravel bike? You might just get the new Bianchi Infinito, which the Italian brand are describing as an "all-rounder".

Launched today, the redesigned Infinito claims to have the performance of a premium road bike, "best-in-class" comfort for an endurance machine, and "gravel-ready versatility".

The 2026 Bianchi Infinito

(Image credit: Bianchi)

"Our goal for the new Infinito was to create a stunning, high-performance bike which delivers the best ride experience through efficiency, control, and comfort," Emanuele Liatti, Bianchi's chief product officer, added. "We engineered the frame and fork to be flexible in places, yet stiff in others to deliver consistent performance and handling across a variety of speeds and surfaces. We couldn’t be prouder of the results; this is a new all-rounder machine you feel like you could ride forever."

The new Infinito comes in three levels, available in sizes from 47cm to 61cm:

- A limited release Launch Edition, with either SRAM Force XPLR 1x13 AXS gravel or Shimano Ultegra Di2 road groupset options with dual-side power meters; a Fizik Adaptive saddle; slick and light gravel tyre options. Priced at €7,790.

- The Infinito Pro, with a premium build, five colourways, and 2x12-speed SRAM Force AXS/Rival AXS and Shimano Ultegra Di2/105 Di2 groupset options, starting from €4,950.

- The Infinito, a standard build, available in two colourways with 12-speed Shimano 105 Di2 and mechanical groupset options, starting from €2,790.

Cycling Weekly will get to ride the Infinito for the first time today, and will give you some more insight into the newest road-cum-gravel bike soon.

