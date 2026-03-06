'This is a new all-rounder machine you feel like you could ride forever' – Bianchi launches next-generation Infinito, a bike to do it all

What do you get when you cross a premium endurance road bike with a gravel bike? You might just get the new Bianchi Infinito, which the Italian brand are describing as an "all-rounder".

Launched today, the redesigned Infinito claims to have the performance of a premium road bike, "best-in-class" comfort for an endurance machine, and "gravel-ready versatility".

Central to this is the newest version of Countervail vibration-cancelling technology, which combines a viscoelastic material with a special carbon fibre. It integrated with the reworked seatpost, and is 20% lighter than previously. This claims to make a better riding experience.

Other parts of the geometry have been altered, with a higher stack, longer chainstays, and a zero-offset seatpost, all combining to hopefully create a better long-distance riding bike. The frame and fork were developed as an integrated system, which means a claimed 12 watt improvement.

The gravel-ready element of the bike comes from this, but also the fact the bike now can be fitted with up to 40mm slick tyres, and the frame can be fitted with both road and gravel groupsets.

The Infinito has been launched alongside two new proprietary wheelsets, the Reparto Corse RC 49R and Bianchi B 49R carbon wheels, the former being the premium option. They have a 49mm profile and a 25mm internal width, allowing for wider tyres.

It also comes with a internal compartment designed to be packed with tools or small jackets; extra packing space being the long-distance cyclist's dream, of course.

"With the new Infinito, we wanted to honour our high-performance racing DNA whilst fully embracing modern cycling, where a single ride might transition from pristine asphalt to unpredictable light gravel," Alberto Cavaggioni, Bianchi CEO, said. "This is a bike that doesn't just manage the road, it empowers cyclists to ignore the surface altogether and focus entirely on the pure joy of the ride, allowing them to go further, faster, and with more control."

"Our goal for the new Infinito was to create a stunning, high-performance bike which delivers the best ride experience through efficiency, control, and comfort," Emanuele Liatti, Bianchi's chief product officer, added. "We engineered the frame and fork to be flexible in places, yet stiff in others to deliver consistent performance and handling across a variety of speeds and surfaces. We couldn’t be prouder of the results; this is a new all-rounder machine you feel like you could ride forever."

The new Infinito comes in three levels, available in sizes from 47cm to 61cm:

- A limited release Launch Edition, with either SRAM Force XPLR 1x13 AXS gravel or Shimano Ultegra Di2 road groupset options with dual-side power meters; a Fizik Adaptive saddle; slick and light gravel tyre options. Priced at €7,790.

- The Infinito Pro, with a premium build, five colourways, and 2x12-speed SRAM Force AXS/Rival AXS and Shimano Ultegra Di2/105 Di2 groupset options, starting from €4,950.

- The Infinito, a standard build, available in two colourways with 12-speed Shimano 105 Di2 and mechanical groupset options, starting from €2,790.

Cycling Weekly will get to ride the Infinito for the first time today, and will give you some more insight into the newest road-cum-gravel bike soon.