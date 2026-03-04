Part track bike, part cross bike: Grass-track racing required a beautifully simple machine

Built by Ken Ellerker, this bike was ridden by Ken Cowdell to win five National Grass Track Championships over distances ranging from 800 metres to 8km. Both men ran bike shops in Yorkshire: Cowdell in Castleford and Ellerker in Hull.

The frame uses Reynolds 531 double butted tubing, while the fork is built using Columbus tubing, selected because the wider blades are lighter than the traditional 531 option. The lugs and wrapover seat stay junction add an elegance to the frame.

(Image credit: Future)

Grass tracks have their peculiarities and Ellerker built the frame with a bracket height of 11 x 1/4" to provide Cowdell with greater clearance when banking over on the grass bends.

Both the frame and fork also have greater clearance than a typical track bike, allowing for the wider grass track tubulars; here they are Wolber Cross Super tubulars, used because of the additional grip they provide. They’re fitted to Mavic Route alloy sprinted rims, laced to large flange 36-hole track hubs. Note the rims bear the decal of Cowdell’s shop, Kendell Cycles.

A simple bike with national titles to it's name (Image credit: Future)

The Campagnolo Record Pista chainset features 165mm cranks, again with the goal of providing improved clearance when leaning into the bends of the track. The Italian brand is also responsible for the Record two-bolt seat post and the alloy Pista pedals, finished off with Christophe toe clips and some signature Alfredo Binda leather straps.

Tubular tyres with an open tread gave the rider grip on the grass (Image credit: Future)

It’s another famed Italian, Cino Cinelli, who takes care of the bike’s cockpit and saddle. The Cinelli 1/A quill stem is paired with a pair of Fiamme alloy bars, wrapped in some – now well-worn – red cloth tape.