A hand-built Italian bike that epitomised 1980's aero thinking
The Simoncini builders had for years been making bikes for other brands, but occasionally they made one that bore their name.
If Simoncini is one of the lesser known Italian framebuilders it’s largely because the Castelfiorentino-based brand spent decades making frames for third parties. Started in 1949 by brothers Renato and Oddino Simoncini, their workshop in the Tuscan countryside has built for famed marques such as Ciocc, Viner and Orbea. However, since 2017 the operation has been headed up by a third-generation Simoncini, Eugenio, and is back to making frames that bear the family name.
This low profile frameset from 1988 is one of the small number from this period made under the Simoncini name. The main frame uses star shaped Columbus tubing, possibly SLX, which along with the sloping top tube and the 26” front wheel gives the bike’s its distinctive looks; lo-pro pursuit bikes were all the rage in the ‘80s as riders sought to find a more aerodynamically efficient position on the bike. Their success was short-lived though, with the UCI banning bikes with two different wheel sizes.
Naturally the bike is fitted with time trial bars from the period, the Cinelli LA 84 model paired with a 1/R stem from the same brand; the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984 saw low profile bikes dominate on the track. The aerodynamic enhancements don’t stop there either, with a Campagnolo aero bottle and cage in situ as well as a Campy aero seat post.
The build remains an all-Italian affair. Aside from the Vittoria Competition tyres and Selle San Marco Rolls saddle, complete with a white leather cover, Campagnolo reigns supreme. The Record groupset features the iconic Delta brake calipers and includes the pedals, too. The Shamal wheels, 650c at the front and 700c at the rear, use 16 bladed spokes, with eight crossed on the gear side and eight laced radially on the ‘off’ side.
Simon spent his childhood living just a stone’s throw from the foot of Box Hill, so it’s no surprise he acquired a passion for cycling from an early age. He’s still drawn to hilly places, having cycled, climbed or skied his way across the Alps, Pyrenees, Andes, Atlas Mountains and the Watkins range in the Arctic.
Simon now writes for Cycling Weekly as a freelancer, having previously served as Tech Editor. He’s also an advanced (RYT 500) yoga teacher, which further fuels his fascination for the relationship between performance and recovery.
He lives with Jo, his yoga teacher wife, in the heart of the Cotswolds, with two rescue cats, five bikes and way too many yoga mats. He still believes he could have been a contender if only chocolate weren’t so moreish.
