Discovery launches new free-to-air pro cycling show, but it’s not live racing or highlights

The Ultimate Cycling Show, presented by Orla Chennaoui and Adam Blythe, will air 15 times in 2025 in the UK and Ireland on Quest

Orla Chennaoui and Adam Blythe on the set of the Ultimate Cycling Show
(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)
Adam Becket
By
published

Warner Bros. Discovery has launched a new pro cycling programme, The Ultimate Cycling Show, which will begin airing next week on free-to-air-television in the UK and Ireland.

The move comes weeks after it was announced that Eurosport would be closing down and live professional cycling would move to TNT Sports as of March. The decision was made by Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), the parent company of the two channels, in a plan to align its sports offerings in a “single destination”.

News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writin