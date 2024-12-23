Steve Cummings 'never had a problem' with Tom Pidcock

British sports director looks ahead to future with Jayco AlUla after leaving Ineos Grenadiers

Steve Cummings
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published
in News

The winter of discontent is over for Steve Cummings. His beloved football team Liverpool are runaway leaders of the Premier League and he finds himself in a new role as sports director with WorldTour team Jayco-AlUla after a controversial exit from Ineos Grenadiers.

His last race for the British team was June’s Critérium du Dauphiné as the Director of Racing unexpectedly did not appear at the Tour de France. Sources close to the situation told Cycling Weekly at that time that his absence was in part due to his apparent fractured relationship with team leader Tom Pidcock. Pidcock said at the race’s team presentation that he felt Ineos would be "better" without Cummings there.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1