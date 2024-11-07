Where next for Ineos Grenadiers, now Steve Cummings has officially left?

After the director of racing's exit, the Tom Pidcock saga needs a final resolution before the team can move forward

Steve Cummings has officially left Ineos Grenadiers, after a turbulent season during which he was omitted from the staff line-up for the Tour de France, the biggest race of the year. The future for the former director of racing appeared to be unclear until he confirmed his departure from the team in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday evening.

His quiet exit, along with Xabier Artetxe - Egan Bernal and Carlos Rodríguez’s personal coach - is one of many concerns after Ineos endured their worst-ever season since their inception as Team Sky. It is the second season in a row that Ineos have lost their director of racing, and has gone through a subsequent reshuffle.

