Tom Pidcock 'deselected' from Ineos Grenadiers squad for Il Lombardia

British rider says 'I guess off season starts early' in Instagram post

Tom Pidcock
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Tom Pidcock has said he was “deselected” from Ineos Grenadiers’ squad for Il Lombardia, as speculation about his future at the team continues to mount.

The 25-year-old was expected to be among the contenders at the end-of-season Monument, which takes place on Saturday. It was revealed on Friday evening that he will not be part of Ineos Grenadiers’ seven-rider team.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.

