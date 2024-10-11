Tom Pidcock 'deselected' from Ineos Grenadiers squad for Il Lombardia

Tom Pidcock has said he was “deselected” from Ineos Grenadiers’ squad for Il Lombardia, as speculation about his future at the team continues to mount.

The 25-year-old was expected to be among the contenders at the end-of-season Monument, which takes place on Saturday. It was revealed on Friday evening that he will not be part of Ineos Grenadiers’ seven-rider team.

“Just as things were on the up after a turbulent end to the year I am deselected for Lombardia tomorrow,” Pidcock wrote on Instagram. “I am in great shape and was really looking forwarded to it! Good luck to the boys, I guess off season starts early. Thanks for everyone’s support even in the tough times.”

A post shared by ᵀᴼᴹ ᴾᴵᴰᶜᴼᶜᴷ (@tompidcock) A photo posted by on

In the Ineos Grenadiers team selected for Il Lombardia, British riders Ethan Hayter, Ben Swift, Connor Swift and Ben Turner will be joined by Thymen Arensman, Jonathan Castroviejo and Brandon Rivera.

Pidcock’s exclusion comes after he impressed in the recent Italian Classics, placing runner-up to world champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) at the Giro dell’Emilia, and 15th at Gran Piemonte, Ineos Grenadiers’ best-placed rider at the event.

Transfer speculation has surrounded Pidcock in recent months, with rumours of a possible departure from the British WorldTour squad. At the Olympics in August, where he retained his mountain bike gold medal, the 25-year-old said he was feeling “mentally a bit frazzled” by talk of his long-term future. He is understood to have a contract at Ineos Grenadiers until 2027.

Last week reports emerged that Continental outfit Q36.5 Pro Cycling were interested in signing the Brit. “Sources confirmed [to] us that Q36.5 is interested to sign Tom Pidcock (now with Ineos Grenadiers) already for 2025,” Gazzetta dello Sport reporter Ciro Scognamiglio wrote on X. “‘It’s possible’ a source close to the swiss team told us. Talks ongoing at this stage.”

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Approached by Cycling Weekly last week, a spokesperson at Q36.5 was unwilling to confirm or deny the rumour.

Pidcock has not raced Il Lombardia since he turned professional with Ineos Grenadiers in 2021. His best Monument result to date is second at Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2023. His palmarès counts victories at the one-day Classics Strade Bianche and Amstel Gold Race, the latter in March this year.

Cycling Weekly has contacted Ineos Grenadiers for comment on Pidcock’s absence from the Il Lombardia squad.