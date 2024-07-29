'I didn't do anything wrong' - Tom Pidcock defends daring move that won Olympic gold

Brit booed by French crowds after mountain bike victory, despite consensus of no wrongdoing

(Image credit: Ed Sykes/SWpix)
There were boos when Tom Pidcock crossed the line to win the Paris Olympics mountain bike race. The home crowds had spotted something they didn't like.

On big screens, by the finish line at the foot of Élancourt Hill, they watched as the Brit made a bold winning move in the forest above. It came inside a kilometre to go, when he nipped around a tree, through the inside line, and in front of the French favourite, Victor Koretzky, who had led solo for most of the race.

