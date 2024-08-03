Tom Pidcock admits to being 'mentally frazzled' by transfer speculation

The two-time Olympic mountain bike winner could be set to end his contract earlier than expected at Ineos Grenadiers

Tom Pidcock
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published
in News

Intense transfer speculation surrounding his future at Ineos Grenadiers has left Tom Pidcock "mentally frazzled", the Briton admitted after finishing 13th in the men's Olympic road race behind winner Remco Evenepoel.

The Briton, who turned 25 at the end of July, was the subject of a reportfrom journalist Daniel Benson earlier this week that suggested Pidcock could leave Ineos despite having three more seasons left to run on his multi-year contract. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris Marshall-Bell
Chris Marshall-Bell

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸