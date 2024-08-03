Tom Pidcock admits to being 'mentally frazzled' by transfer speculation

Intense transfer speculation surrounding his future at Ineos Grenadiers has left Tom Pidcock "mentally frazzled", the Briton admitted after finishing 13th in the men's Olympic road race behind winner Remco Evenepoel.

The Briton, who turned 25 at the end of July, was the subject of a reportfrom journalist Daniel Benson earlier this week that suggested Pidcock could leave Ineos despite having three more seasons left to run on his multi-year contract.

It is thought that Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe would be in pole position to sign Pidcock who just a few days ago defended his Olympic mountain bike title in dramatic style.

Speaking after the road race in the centre of Paris, Pidcock said that "I didn't have that extra punch; I was a bit sluggish and slow, and so I was never really in the proper race."



Expanding further, he added: "I didn't feel like myself. I didn't get much sleep after the mountain bike and too many people gave me birthday cake on my birthday. I had to take it really easy all week to try to freshen up. I was also mentally exhausted with the Olympics and everything else going on."



Asked to clarify his position over his long-term future, the Yorkshireman replied: "Yeah, that's why I am mentally a bit frazzled."

His agent, Andrew McQuaid, appeared to pave the way for a Pidcock exit from Ineos when speaking to Benson's Substack earlier this week: "The problem with long-term contracts is that things can change over time," McQuaid said. "Tom signed a five-year extension in 2022 and has achieved all the goals so far, as negotiated.



"Tom has a number of great goals to achieve in the coming years. Ineos is a great team with great people, we are in constant communication about what is best for the team and how Tom fits into that, what is best for Tom, what the goals are and how to achieve them. If at any time the goals between Tom and the team differ, I am sure we will sit down with the management of Ineos Grenadiers as adults and discuss it."

Ordinarily, riders do not break contracts to move teams, but settlements have become ever more common in recent years. Ineos Grenadiers have yet to comment on the speculation.

You can read all about the key transfers in the men's and women's pelotons for the 2025 season here.