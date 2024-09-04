Dan Bigham becomes Head of Engineering at Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe after leaving Ineos Grenadiers
Bigham will be joined by Ineos' Performance Scientist Jonny Wale
Dan Bigham has been appointed as Head of Engineering at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe after his recent departure from Ineos Grenadiers.
According to a press release from the German WorldTour giants, Bigham will work alongside the team's partners, and other Red Bull entities, with the aim of "optimising all aspects of performance and the integration of new and innovative technologies into cycling."
It was also revealed by the team that they had created the new Head of Engineering position solely for the recently crowned Olympic silver medallist.
As well as his recent achievement at the Paris Olympics, Bigham is a former World Hour record holder, World Champion and became European Champion in the individual pursuit in January.
"For the past decade, I have balanced the life of an elite athlete with my passion for advancing the sport of cycling through engineering," Bigham said in the release from Red Bull. "Having achieved nearly everything I dreamed of on the bike, I am now ready to fully dedicate myself to supporting the next generation of winners.
"The opportunity ahead of me at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe is immense. No other team can match this level of combined knowledge, capability, and expertise across its network, and I am eager to leverage it to the fullest."
Jonny Wale, Ineos' Performance Scientist is also leaving the team and will join Bigham in the new engineering setup at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe. As well as working together at Ineos, the duo have collaborated on various projects in recent years, including Bigham’s HUUB Wattbike track team and World Hour record attempt in 2022.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"With Dan and Jonny, we have absolute experts in the combination of cycling and engineering know-how," Red Bull team boss Rolf Aldag added. "At Red Bull- Bora-Hansgrohe, our new engineering unit meet the top know-how of our partners like Specialized on the one hand and the innovative technology entities of Red Bull on the other. This combination is unique in cycling and promises enormous potential."
Bigham worked as a performance engineer at Ineos and joined the team in 2022. But the 32-year-old told The Telegraph at the Olympics that he would be moving on from his role due to becoming disillusioned with the setup under the new Ineos management team.
Ineos underwent a senior management overhaul late last year following on from the resignation of Rod Ellingworth. Dr Scott Drawer joined as performance director and John Allert was appointed as CEO.
"It’s not particularly a me versus Scott thing at all," Bigham told The Telegraph. "It’s more just how I see performance. How I want to do performance is not particularly aligned with how Ineos wanted to go about it. I wanted more autonomy, more ability to action my ideas. And I wasn’t really getting that at Ineos."
"I feel that a lot of performance we’re leaving on the table and that frustrates me because it’s clear as day we should be doing things a lot better," he added. "Let’s be honest, Ineos are not where they want to be, not where they need to be and the gap is not small."
In response, a spokesperson for Ineos Grenadiers told The Telegraph: "We’re very proud of the support we’ve given Dan, the access we’ve provided to our performance network and the freedom, time and encouragement we’ve given him to pursue a number of his personal athletic goals."
They added: "Our performance support team is world class, and although we’ll miss Dan, the strength and depth we have in that area across a number of talented individuals means our programme should be unaffected."
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.
Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world.
As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling.
-
-
British super-talent Cat Ferguson set for pro debut this weekend
Eighteen-year-old to race La Choralis Fourmies in first Movistar outing
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'I hope they never do this to the women again': Sarah Storey criticises Paralympic course after claiming 18th gold
Women raced over a course of 14.1km, starting at 8am local time
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan Published
-
Remco Evenepoel and Julian Alaphilippe confirmed for Tour of Britain Men
Double Olympic champion and Alaphilippe headline Soudal Quick-Step team selection
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Wout van Aert’s 2023 Tour of Britain prize money still in limbo
Funds still outstanding after British Cycling agreed to honour prize money
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Primož Roglič heads to Vuelta a España in pain and with unknown objectives after Tour de France crash
Three-time Vuelta winner suffered back fracture and was forced to abandon the Tour in July
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Olympic mountain bike champion 'had no choice' but to leave Ineos Grenadiers to race on the road
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot signed for Visma-Lease a Bike this week due to Ineos Grenadiers still lacking plans for a Women’s WorldTour team
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'One of sport's great stories' - Dan Bigham and the Olympic dream that almost fell apart
A training crash in Paris almost derailed the Brit's Olympic journey, but after years of dedication, he's now a silver medallist
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Ineos Grenadiers and Soudal Quick-Step set to headline fast approaching Tour of Britain
Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel expected to feature for Soudal Quick-Step as Belgian team return to the race for the first time since 2021
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
It's time to stop expecting so much of Ineos Grenadiers at the Tour de France
The British team are always under pressure to match their past best, but it’s not going to happen anytime soon
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tom Pidcock says Ineos Grenadiers will be 'better' at the Tour de France without Steve Cummings
Netflix series depicted tension between the DS and rider, dynamic sources told Cycling Weekly carries a degree of accuracy
By Tom Thewlis Published