Dan Bigham becomes Head of Engineering at Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe after leaving Ineos Grenadiers

Bigham will be joined by Ineos' Performance Scientist Jonny Wale

Dan Bigham
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Dan Bigham has been appointed as Head of Engineering at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe after his recent departure from Ineos Grenadiers.

According to a press release from the German WorldTour giants, Bigham will work alongside the team's partners, and other Red Bull entities, with the aim of "optimising all aspects of performance and the integration of new and innovative technologies into cycling."

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸