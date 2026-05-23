'She didn't feel the need to play by the rules': former coach reveals why Katie Archibald was such an exceptional athlete

My first introduction to watching Katie Archibald race was at the Junior National Track Championships in 2012. The race contained recently crowned European champions who were part of the Olympic Development Programme.

You could see the disbelief in the eyes of these experienced juniors at being repeatedly attacked by an unknown Scottish girl by the name of Katie Archibald. Every time the then world champion Lucy Garner sprinted, Katie thrashed at the pedals and launched yet another stinging attack. She was raw, tenacious and instantly thrilling to watch.

Monica Greenwood Coach and former pro rider Former British Cycling track coach Monica Greenwood has competed at both amateur and professional levels. She coached Katie Archibald for many years as coach of British Cycling's women's endurance track team and even raced against her on several occasions. She now coaches for Bosco Verde coaching

Katie was different. She didn't feel the need to play by the rules. She took her own journey and inspired a whole new generation of riders. She was alternative, dyed her hair a wild new colour every few months, and showed everyone it is possible to be high performing and your own individual self.

Latest Videos From

Katie Archibald with another rainbow jersey, this time from the Madison with Maddie Leech (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWPix)

"She was and is an absolute student of the sport who I believe is one of the best tacticians within track cycling"

Take the CW reader survey (Image credit: Future) We know that like us you love riding your bike, but habits, technology, circumstances and life changes all around us. So our riding changes too. That's why we want to know more about where, when and why you ride, and how CW can help you with that. Take a few minutes to fill in our reader survey and tell us what you love, like and don't like about CW in all it's forms. Complete the survey and you'll be in with a chance of winning some fantastic prizes. The survey closes at the end of May. Take the survey now

I started working with Katie in the run up to the Tokyo Olympics and in my first meeting with her she shared a spreadsheet she had been collating on the women's Madison since it had been introduced.

She was and is an absolute student of the sport who I believe is one of the best tacticians within track cycling. She raised the level of understanding and particularly in the Madison and the elimination where she was the first female rider to actively facilitate the elimination of her rivals.

Katie and Laura Kenny were exceptional in the Tokyo Madison, where they won the first gold in the event. It was a huge team effort and Katie was a huge driver in that – indeed, the now famous bright yellow helmets were her idea.

Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny on route to winning the first Olympic title in the women's Madison race (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Watch the Track World Championships now and you can see that legacy, not only within the GB squad but also across the international pool of athletes. She is highly respected and for good reason. At the track Worlds in 2021, I selected her for a lot of races! Team pursuit, omnium, points race and Madison.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At that Worlds she showed she was the best bunch rider by taking the omnium world title, but what impressed me was the points race, the last event. She was clearly running out of legs but that same tenacity that she showed as an untamed junior shone through again as she fought ferociously to beat Lotte Kopecky, and she nearly did.

Some athletes try to use their status for fame or financial gain but Katie wasn't interested in that. She openly shared with me that she frequently asked her agent not to do any publicity as she wanted to focus on being the best. She was almost embarrassed to be well known.

Indeed, when she started attending university on her nursing course she didn't think there was any need to mention the fact that she is a multi- Olympic, world and European champion.

"She was highly regarded, and was the voice of the women's endurance squad." Monica Greenwood

However, she has used her status to be an advocate for women's sport and a clear voice for equality. She backed the Track Champions League because she wanted to showcase track cycling and create a pathway to be a professional track cyclist. Even when the world was massively divided by trans inclusion in sport she somehow managed to hit the right tone.

As a team-mate, she was highly regarded. She taught a new generation how to race Madison and was the voice of the women's endurance squad, passionate to ensure they received equal treatment to the men in every element.

(Image credit: SWpix.com)

All athletes face challenges but Katie has faced some of the worst we can imagine. Losing her partner Rab in 2022 was utterly heartbreaking. It was for sure her biggest challenge and somehow she kept putting one foot in front of the other and was back on the top step of a World Championships the next year. She didn't pretend all was well, she showed vulnerability and that made the British public love her even more.

Katie's longevity and versatility transcended cycling. She is a star – albeit a reluctant one – and even in retirement she continues to do things differently. Most athletes in her position would move into coaching, commentary or take on a public speaking role. But not Katie.

She's still going to change lives. But she's found a way of doing it much closer than through your television set, by being the support for those most vulnerable and most in need through nursing.