"They test the body and mind in ways rarely experienced": Discover the three savage alpine climbs that offer a breathtaking alternative to Europe's crowded peaks.

Less well known than their French cousins, the Alps in Austria offer just has tough a challenge

Simon Warren's avatar
By
published

Simon Warren riding in the Austrian Alps
(Image credit: Future / Richard Butcher)

One of the very first things I was taught as a young cyclist in the 1980s was to spin, not push. It's still true: pushing too big a gear is less efficient and more quickly tires the leg muscles. Back then, though, we were too full of machismo to ride anything lower than a 21-tooth sprocket on the back. Over the years, I have let my manliness be chipped away as my cassette's biggest sprocket has gained cogs, from 21 to 25 to 29. But never did I imagine I'd fit a 32 - until now, driven to extreme measures by the mountains of Austria.

My first encounter with Austrian climbs was in 2023 when, over an intense couple of days, I ticked off famous roads including the Kitzbüheler Horn and the giant Grossglockner. They were so unrelentingly steep they almost broke me. Whereas most Alpine climbs have average gradients of 6-8%, these Austrian roads rarely drop below 10%. My 34x29 simply wasn't low enough. I made a mental note: if ever you return, go lower.

Simon Warren
Simon Warren

Simon has been riding for over 30 years and has a long connection with Cycling Weekly, he was once a designer on the magazine and has been a regular contributor for many years. Arguably, though, he is best known as the author of Cycling Climbs series of books. Staring with 100 Greatest Cycling Climbs in 2010, Simon has set out to chronicle and, of course, ride the toughest cycling climbs across the UK and Europe. Since that first book, he's added 11 more, as well Ride Britain which showcases 40 inspirational road cycling routes. Based in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Simon continues to keep riding his bike uphill and guides rides, hosts events and gives talks on climbing hills on bikes! 



You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.