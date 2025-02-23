'I completely blew my doors' - Katie Archibald wins first national track title in six years

Double Olympic champion enjoys "nice reset" on National Track Championships return

Katie Archibald wins the points race at the National Track Championships 2025
(Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Not since 2019 had Katie Archibald competed at the National Track Championships, and in typical fashion, she marked her return with a resounding victory, dominating the points race on the final day.

The double Olympic champion claimed five of the eight sprints in the 80-lap event and gained a lap on the field, roared on by the Manchester Velodrome crowd. Her final tally saw her win by a staggering margin of 37 points ahead of Danielle Watkinson and Cat Ferguson, the silver and bronze medallists.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

