31mph for 100 miles: How John Archibald broke one of the toughest time trial records

'It really wasn't a pleasant thing to do,' says Scot after latest victory

John Archibald at the National TT Championships
(Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)
Tom Davidson
By
published

"Scarring", "painful", and "unpleasant" are some of the words John Archibald used to describe his record-breaking ride at the National 100-Mile Time Trial Championships on Sunday.

The 33-year-old won the event in Cockermouth with a time of 3:12.58, averaging just over 31mph and taking 39 seconds off the existing record, which had stood for five years. 

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

