31mph for 100 miles: How John Archibald broke one of the toughest time trial records
'It really wasn't a pleasant thing to do,' says Scot after latest victory
"Scarring", "painful", and "unpleasant" are some of the words John Archibald used to describe his record-breaking ride at the National 100-Mile Time Trial Championships on Sunday.
The 33-year-old won the event in Cockermouth with a time of 3:12.58, averaging just over 31mph and taking 39 seconds off the existing record, which had stood for five years.
Speaking to Cycling Weekly the day after, Archibald said he was "a bit buckled" following his effort, but delighted with the result.
"I had done some longer events, but nothing solitary to that level," he said. "There's no music or anything else to distract you, or talking or anything like that. You're just in the pain cave, like you'd expect really. The time doesn't fly by, it's definitely a drag."
To tackle the route, which comprised four out-and-back laps of a single carriageway, Archibald broke it down mentally into 25-mile chunks. It wasn't until after the first quarter, he said, that he "started to seriously consider" going for the record.
"I knew I had the potential to get it, it was just [a matter of] would I fall apart or not?" the Scot explained. "It just got more painful from the second lap onwards, to the point where, on the third or fourth lap, I thought it could all fall apart completely.
"Your glutes, your hamstrings, your back, the position. Everything about it is just very uncomfortable and unpleasant," he continued. "I was just largely focused on the end goal of going, 'if I let off, I know I will be disappointed in myself, in terms of if I miss the end result.' I knew it was within reach. It would be a sort of mental defeat, rather than a physical one."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Archibald rode a Cervélo P5 TT bike for the event, and fuelled by fitting a hydration bladder pack down the front of his jersey, which he had never done before. "I had sugar water in it, and 300g of carbohydrates in there, but I only managed to drink two thirds of it. That probably contributed to how I fell apart a bit in the second half," he said.
Still, despite the rainy conditions, the Scot ended up averaging 337 watts to take the national title and the record, a legendary marker of the British TT scene, which had belonged to Marcin Białobłocki since 2019.
"The way the sport moves on is just phenomenal," Archibald said. "Who knows if it'll stand for one year, five years, 10 years? I can imagine it'll go again pretty soon, because with the technological development in cycling, no record is safe."
The 33-year-old will now look to target the upcoming 10-mile and 25-mile National TT Championships, having already won the 50-mile event last month.
Will he return to defend his 100-mile title next year? "It will take a lot I think," Archibald laughed. "It really was scarring in terms of how much it hurts. I wouldn't rule it out, but it really wasn't a pleasant thing to do."
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Tadej Pogačar's bike is up for auction - but the price is high, and rising
The Tour de France leader's special edition Colnago C68 is up for auction today
By Joe Baker Published
-
Rest day Tweets: Matteo Jorgenson loses track of time and Luis Figo catches the Tour de France at the roadside
Here's the best Tour flavoured content we've spotted in the world of cycling social media over the last week
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
New study reveals impact of chest fairings in time trials - and it’s big
Objects stuffed in skinsuits offer ‘significant’ drag reduction and can save seconds against the clock
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Racing on a budget vs no expense spared - here's the difference money made to my cycling performance
Just how much faster could an average rider go if they had access to all the best aerodynamic kit and knowledge? Cycling Weekly Editor, Simon Richardson went to find out...
By Simon Richardson Published
-
CW Live: Chris Froome targets return to 'top level'; UCI tightens ITT rules; Strava responds to price hike criticism; Topless protesters arrested at TDU; Tributes paid to Lieuwe Westra; Scott recalls 'cracking' bikes; Toon Aerts the PE teacher
The latest news in the world of cycling
By Tom Davidson Last updated
-
Sky high heart rates and sleepless nights: What it's like to be the parents of a World Champion
Thousands of miles from Wollongong, the parents of Britain’s new time trial world champions battled their nerves
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Time trial world champion Tobias Foss says he was hoping for top five at best
The Norwegian stunned the race favourites and himself in Wollongong
By Tom Davidson Last updated
-
Grace Brown and Rohan Dennis win Australian time trial titles
Dennis wins fourth title, Brown wins second, both in new team colours
By Adam Becket Published
-
British time trialist might have just broken the solo 100-mile record
A British time trialist might just have broken the solo 100-mile record, with a huge ride through the deserts of Qatar.
By Alex Ballinger Published
-
Aerocoach announces new national series of road bike-only time trials
If you’ve ever wanted to give time trialling a go, but were worried didn’t have the right kit, you’re certainly not alone.
By Alex Ballinger Published