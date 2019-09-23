Time trial record-breaker Marcin Bialoblocki has retired

Marcin Bialoblocki has announced his retirement from racing.

The Polish rider, who has been a stalwart of the British time trial scene, has been absent from the time trials and races in recent weeks, confirmed his retirement on Saturday (September 21).

Bialoblocki, 36, currently holds the records for the 10-mile, 15, 25, 50, 100-mile time trials.

In a statement, released through his sponsor Nopinz, he said: “So it’s time to end my cycling career.

“It has been 24 unforgettable years full of emotions, great adventures and unique experiences.

“Thanks to the hard work, sacrifices and perseverance, I can safely say that it was a time of mainly ups and successes, but I also took motivation from the mistakes or losses, and they motivated me to work at full speed.

“I leave competitive cycling proud of my achievements and with unforgettable memories of racing in the UK and overseas.”

Bialoblocki, who lives in the UK, has raced for a host of road teams including One Pro Cycling and CCC Sprandi Polkowice, winning a time trial stage of the Tour of Poland in 2015, the Polish TT title the same year, and the general classification in the An Post Ras in 2013.

But it is Bialoblocki’s performances in the domestic time trial scene that stand out most.

In 2016, he set a new 10-mile TT record of 16-35, beating the time of Alex Dowsett by almost a minute.

Last season he set a record of 42-58 for the 25-mile TT, a 50-mile record of 1-30-31.

This year he also set a new fastest 15-mile time of 26-35 and a provisional new 100-mile record of 3-13-37.

He added: “So what’s next? Through my experiences, I have gained the knowledge needed to raise my performance level.

“Now I wish to share that knowledge as a coach and continue my success through the achievements of my protégés.

“For now, take care and thank you.”