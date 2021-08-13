Team Jumbo Visma unveil Primož Roglič's Olympic gold themed time trial bike
The Cervélo P5 features a gold spray with a classy take on the Olympic rings
Team Jumbo Visma have unveiled an Olympic themed Cervélo P5 to celebrate Slovenian rider Primož Roglič's gold medal performance in Tokyo.
Having suffered disappointment at the Tour de France, Roglič reeked expert revenge, taking the top step on the podium having drawn out a lead of 1-01 over silver medalist Tom Dumoulin.
Roglič raced a Cervélo P5 to Olympic glory, and the trade team has provided a gold painted model in recognition of the achievement.
The frame and fork is that of the Cervélo P5, though with a custom Vision cockpit matching that which the 31-year-old used on the Fuji International Speedway.
As per Jumbo Visma sponsors, the groupset comes from Shimano Dura-Ace, and in this presentation build, the wheels follow suit with a Dura-Ace C60 on the front - sporting Vittoria Corsa rubber.
For the Tokyo event, which consisted of two laps of the 22km course, and little if any flat sections, Roglič ran a rear wheel with a Shimano logo, and an unbranded front wheel. Cycling Weekly understands that in the Olympic event, Roglič was riding a Roval 321 disc rear, with an AeroCoach Zephyr front, which tallies with the choice of Jumbo-Visma during the Tour de France: unmarked Vision wheels for road stages and AeroCoach wheels in the time trials.
The classic Jumbo-Visma yellow and black paintjob has been exchanged for yellow and gold, with a glitter top coat and a ringed pattern, presumably paying homage to the classic five rings of the Olympic games.
The P5 integrated base bar and stem unit is preceded with a Team Jumbo-Visma logo, keeping Roglič well informed of his allegiances as he heads into the Vuelta a España, at the top of the team's roster.
Roglič goes into the Spanish Grand Tour with a point to prove, having been forced to abandon the Tour de France ahead of stage nine, having crashed during stage three.
Having won the Vuelta GC in both 2019 and 2020, the 31-year-old enters the 2021 iteration with a heavy weight of expectation - but also, an Olympic gold medal and seemingly ample confidence.
