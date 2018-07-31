Organisers of the Vuelta a España unveil the teams that will feature in the 2018 edition

The 2018 Vuelta a España is set to provide a monster challenge with nine summit finishes along the route, the first of which comes on just the second day.

The complete start list for the Spanish race is yet to be confirmed, but teams and individuals are beginning to state their intentions to ride as the final Grand Tour of the year trundles ever closer.

There’s a selection of riders who didn’t fair quite so well in France planning to redeem their season in Spain – Richie Porte (BMC Racing) has said it’s a “realistic target” as he recovers from a broken collarbone sustained on stage nine.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) had been scheduled to ride, and may still be on track to do so following surgery after a crash at the Tour de France.

Other potentials include Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) who cut his GC teeth at the Giro d’Italia this year, holding on to the maglia rosa until the third week – perhaps hoping to ride a more conservative race to grater success in September.

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) had a disastrous Giro d’Italia and skipped the Tour de France – but has stated his intention to seek better fortunes in Spain.

Team Sky, comparatively, has little to make amends for – and it’s not looking likely that its key GC players – Chris Froome or Geraint Thomas will ride, with Giro and Tour de France wins respectively. It is however possible but British rider Tao Geoghegan Hart will be making his grand tour debut.

The start date is August 25, with the finish coming on September 16 – and organisers Unipublic have granted wildcard places to three Spanish outfits as well as the French team sponsored by major race backer Cofidis.

Along with the eighteen UCI WorldTour squads, the Spanish wildcard teams bestowed with spaces on the start line are Burgos-BH, Caja Rural and Euskadi Basque Country.

Vuelta a España 2018 provisional start list

Team Sunweb

KELDERMAN Wilco

Lotto Soudal

DE GENDT Thomas

MARCZYNSKI Tomasz

HANSEN Adam

LAMBRECHT Bjorg

BENOOT Tiesj

BMC Racing Team

CARUSO Damiano

VAN GARDEREN Tejay

TEUNS Dylan

PORTE Richie

Team LottoNL-Jumbo

KRUIJSWIJK Steven

VAN POPPEL Danny

BENNETT George

DE TIER Floris

CLEMENT Stef

Astana Pro Team

LOPEZ Miguel Angel

FRAILE Omar

STALNOV Nikita

FUGLSANG Jakob

Mitchelton-Scott

YATES Simon

CHAVES Johan Esteban

EWAN Caleb

MEZGEC Luka

Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team

NIBALI Vincenzo

IZAGIRRE Ion

VISCONTI Giovanni

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits

MATÉ Luis Ángel

HERRADA José

BOUHANNI Nacer

Burgos-BH

BOL Jetse

Trek – Segafredo

GUERREIRO Ruben

NIZZOLO Giacomo

MOLLEMA Bauke

Quick-Step Floors

MAS Enric

DE PLUS Laurens

Groupama – FDJ

PINOT Thibaut

Bore-Hansgrohe

BUCHMANN Emanuel

KENNAUGH Peter

SAGAN Peter

SAGAN Juraj

Team Katusha-Alpecin

RESTREPO Jhonatan

ZAKARIN Ilnur

CRAS Steff

Team Sky

DE LA CRUZ David

KWIATKOWSKI Michal

GEOGHEGAN HART Tao

Movistar Team

VALVERDE Alejandro

LANDA Mikel

OLIVEIRA Nelson

QUINTANA Nairo

Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale

URAN Rigoberto

ROLLAND Pierre

UAE-Team Emirates

ARU Fabio

AG2R La Mondiale

Euskadi – Murias

Caja Rural – Seguros RGA

Team Dimension Data