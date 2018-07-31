Organisers of the Vuelta a España unveil the teams that will feature in the 2018 edition
The 2018 Vuelta a España is set to provide a monster challenge with nine summit finishes along the route, the first of which comes on just the second day.
The complete start list for the Spanish race is yet to be confirmed, but teams and individuals are beginning to state their intentions to ride as the final Grand Tour of the year trundles ever closer.
There’s a selection of riders who didn’t fair quite so well in France planning to redeem their season in Spain – Richie Porte (BMC Racing) has said it’s a “realistic target” as he recovers from a broken collarbone sustained on stage nine.
Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) had been scheduled to ride, and may still be on track to do so following surgery after a crash at the Tour de France.
Other potentials include Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) who cut his GC teeth at the Giro d’Italia this year, holding on to the maglia rosa until the third week – perhaps hoping to ride a more conservative race to grater success in September.
Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) had a disastrous Giro d’Italia and skipped the Tour de France – but has stated his intention to seek better fortunes in Spain.
Team Sky, comparatively, has little to make amends for – and it’s not looking likely that its key GC players – Chris Froome or Geraint Thomas will ride, with Giro and Tour de France wins respectively. It is however possible but British rider Tao Geoghegan Hart will be making his grand tour debut.
The start date is August 25, with the finish coming on September 16 – and organisers Unipublic have granted wildcard places to three Spanish outfits as well as the French team sponsored by major race backer Cofidis.
Along with the eighteen UCI WorldTour squads, the Spanish wildcard teams bestowed with spaces on the start line are Burgos-BH, Caja Rural and Euskadi Basque Country.
Vuelta a España 2018 provisional start list
Team Sunweb
KELDERMAN Wilco
Lotto Soudal
DE GENDT Thomas
MARCZYNSKI Tomasz
HANSEN Adam
LAMBRECHT Bjorg
BENOOT Tiesj
BMC Racing Team
CARUSO Damiano
VAN GARDEREN Tejay
TEUNS Dylan
PORTE Richie
Team LottoNL-Jumbo
KRUIJSWIJK Steven
VAN POPPEL Danny
BENNETT George
DE TIER Floris
CLEMENT Stef
Astana Pro Team
LOPEZ Miguel Angel
FRAILE Omar
STALNOV Nikita
FUGLSANG Jakob
Mitchelton-Scott
YATES Simon
CHAVES Johan Esteban
EWAN Caleb
MEZGEC Luka
Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team
NIBALI Vincenzo
IZAGIRRE Ion
VISCONTI Giovanni
Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
MATÉ Luis Ángel
HERRADA José
BOUHANNI Nacer
Burgos-BH
BOL Jetse
Trek – Segafredo
GUERREIRO Ruben
NIZZOLO Giacomo
MOLLEMA Bauke
Quick-Step Floors
MAS Enric
DE PLUS Laurens
Groupama – FDJ
PINOT Thibaut
Bore-Hansgrohe
BUCHMANN Emanuel
KENNAUGH Peter
SAGAN Peter
SAGAN Juraj
Team Katusha-Alpecin
RESTREPO Jhonatan
ZAKARIN Ilnur
CRAS Steff
Team Sky
DE LA CRUZ David
KWIATKOWSKI Michal
GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
Movistar Team
VALVERDE Alejandro
LANDA Mikel
OLIVEIRA Nelson
QUINTANA Nairo
Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
URAN Rigoberto
ROLLAND Pierre
UAE-Team Emirates
ARU Fabio