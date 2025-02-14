'I really don't know how this has happened' - Katie Archibald set for National Track Championships return after six-year absence

Double Olympic champion is "ready to rebuild" towards the Los Angeles Games in 2028

Katie Archibald in blue kit at the UCI Track Champions League
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

The last time Katie Archibald raced at the British National Track Championships, the UK had a queen, the number one album in the charts was the soundtrack to the Greatest Showman, and the words ‘Covid-19’ had never been uttered.

That was 2019. Now, six years on, the 30-year-old is set to make her return.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

