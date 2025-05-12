Lauren Dickson and James McKay take deserved success at the Rapha Lincoln GP

Great racing, scorching heat, huge crowds and many cowbells make the Lincoln GP an unqualified success

The winners of the Rapha Lincoln GP 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Sunday’s Rapha Lincoln GP served up two, hard fought, highly entertaining races, with James McKay (Wheelbase-CabTech-Castelli) taking the honours in the men’s race, while newcomer, Lauren Dickson won the women’s equivalent for Handsling-Alba Development.

Both races covered multiple laps of a 12.9km circuit, each closing with the steep, cobbled ascent of Michaelgate, before the finish line nestled between Lincoln’s castle and cathedral.

Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering professional cycling and specialising in women's road racing. He has followed races such as the Women's Tour and Giro d'Italia Donne, live-tweeting from Women's WorldTour events as well as providing race reports, interviews, analysis and news stories. He has also worked for race teams, to provide post race reports and communications.

